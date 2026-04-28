76ers Player Ratings: Embiid’s Huge Game Forces Game 6 Against Celtics

Facing elimination, the Philadelphia 76ers delivered their best performances of the series, knocking off the Boston Celtics 113-97 in Game 5 behind elite efficiency and star dominance. Philadelphia shot 50.0% from the field and 87.0% from the line, executing in the half-court while limiting mistakes.

Most importantly, their franchise cornerstone rose to the occasion, overpowering Boston and extending the series to a decisive Game 6. Do the 76ers have a chance to force a Game 7?

Considering how well they played, it is likely that the next matchup will be in Philadelphia. Here are the Sixers player ratings, starting with their superstar center and franchise cornerstone.

Joel Embiid: A+

Game Stats: 33 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 12-23 FG, 0-5 3-PT FG, 9-10 FT, 39 MIN

Joel Embiid was in total control, dictating the game as both a scorer and facilitator. Even without his three-point shot falling, he punished Boston inside and from mid-range while consistently drawing fouls. His playmaking (8 assists) stood out, as he calmly picked apart double teams and created open looks. This was a superstar response in an elimination game.

Tyrese Maxey: A

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 10-18 FG, 3-10 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 43 MIN

Tyrese Maxey delivered one of his most complete playoff performances, impacting every facet of the game. His scoring was efficient, but it was his rebounding and defensive activity that elevated his impact. He consistently pushed the tempo and provided crucial secondary playmaking next to Embiid.

Paul George: A-

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 6-13 FG, 4-9 3-PT FG, 43 MIN

Paul George played the ultimate glue-guy star role, doing a bit of everything. His outside shooting spaced the floor, while his playmaking and defense added stability. He didn’t force offense but made winning plays throughout.

Quentin Grimes: A-

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 2 REB, 1 TOV, 1 BLK, 5-8 FG, 4-7 3-PT FG, 4-4 FT, 24 MIN

Grimes was a huge spark off the bench, delivering efficient scoring and knocking down big perimeter shots. His ability to stretch the floor helped open things up for Embiid and Maxey, making him one of the game’s key X-factors.

VJ Edgecombe: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 3-8 FG, 3-6 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 40 MIN

Edgecombe contributed in a well-rounded way, hitting timely threes and staying active on the glass. He played within himself and complemented the stars effectively.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: B-

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 2-5 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 0-1 FT, 32 MIN

Oubre had a quiet night offensively but contributed on the boards and didn’t disrupt the team’s flow. His role was limited, but he stayed disciplined.

Andre Drummond: B-

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 7 MIN

Drummond gave efficient minutes, finishing his opportunities and holding his own on the glass in limited time.

Dominick Barlow: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 3 REB, 2 OREB, 2-2 FT, 6 MIN

Barlow made the most of his short stint, providing energy and second-chance opportunities.

Kyle Lowry: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 2 MIN

Too limited a sample size to make a real impact.

Trendon Watford: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 2 MIN

Minimal involvement in the game.

Jabari Walker: N/A

Game Stats: 0-2 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 2 MIN

Missed his only looks and didn’t contribute elsewhere.

Dalen Terry: N/A

Game Stats: 2 MIN