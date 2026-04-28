Leaked Video Unravels New Details Of Deni Avdija’s Altercation With Stephon Castle In Game 4

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to face the San Antonio Spurs with their season on the line tonight following a 93-114 loss in Game 4. Near the end of Game 4, Deni Avdija got into a heated scuffle with Stephon Castle after the former Rookie of the Year pushed the game ball in the Israeli All-Star’s chest after a made shot.

A new video from ‘LegendZ productions,’ a social media lip reader, has now surfaced on social media that unravels the details of what both Avdija and Castle said during the altercation.

“The f–k? What?” Avdija reportedly said after Castle put the ball in his chest.

“What? What? Or what?” Castle apparently repeated while trying to provoke Avdija as the players began pushing each other and had to be separated.

“I’ll show you what’s up, b—- a– p—-y! Come over here, p—-! B—h!” Avdija seemingly yelled as the Trail Blazers’ coaching staff pulled him away. Castle kept exchanging words from the bench while Avdija tried to regain his composure on the Blazers’ bench.

What Deni Advija Really Said To Stephon Castle👀: Castle: “What, what? Deni: “I will show you what’s up!” Castle: “Or what?” Deni: “B*tch a** pu**y, come over here!” pic.twitter.com/vN9Fnu7JA8 — LegendZ (@legendz_prod) April 29, 2026

Even after the game, Deni Avdija called out Stephon Castle for provoking him unnecessarily throughout the game and being “disrespectful” on the court.

“I think he’s a good player. I have a lot of respect for him. But the thing at the end with shoving the ball in my chest is unnecessary,” said Avdija.

“I don’t play those games. That’s not who I am. You can be tough, you can be physical, but there’s a level of disrespect I’m not going to accept. He’s done a lot of provocation throughout the whole game. At one point, it was just disrespectful. And as I said, I’m not playing like that.”

But Stephon Castle saw it differently. He felt the altercation was just a natural outcome when two competitive players are at loggerheads.

“We’re just competing, nothing crazy,” said Castle.

Avdija fouled out of the game moments after this altercation and finished his night with 26 points, seven rebounds, and three assists while going 8-14 from the field (57.1 FG%) and 2-3 from beyond the arc (66.7 3P%).

Meanwhile, Stephon Castle ended the game with 16 points, eight assists, and one rebound while shooting 6-14 from the floor (42.9 FG%) and 3-6 from behind the three-point line (50.0 3P%).

Heading into Game 5 tonight, the Trail Blazers face a win-or-go-home situation in every game from now until the end of this series. With their level of desperation, it will be interesting to see if Deni Avdija can will them to force Game 6 in Portland or if Stephon Castle and the Spurs can close out this series tonight. Fans will certainly be on the edge of their seats to witness this high level of playoff intensity.