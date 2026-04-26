Spurs Player Ratings: Wemby Dominates Both Ends Against Trail Blazers For 3-1 Series Lead

The San Antonio Spurs delivered a statement performance in Game 4, overwhelming the Trail Blazers 114-93 behind Victor Wembanyama, who returned from a concussion.

From the opening tip, San Antonio dictated the tempo and completely swallowed up the paint thanks to the superstar Frenchman. It was a complete team effort, but as expected, it all revolved around their generational centerpiece.

Let’s dive into the Spurs player ratings as San Antonio takes a 3-1 series lead with a chance to close it out next week.

Victor Wembanyama: A+

Game Stats: 27 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST, 4 STL, 7 BLK, 4 TOV, 9-17 FG, 1-4 3PT, 8-8 FT, 34 MIN

Wembanyama controlled everything in Game 4. Every possession on defense felt tilted in San Antonio’s favor because of his absurd rim protection and ground coverage, swatting shots and erasing mistakes like they never happened.

Offensively, he picked his spots perfectly, finishing efficiently while punishing mismatches and calmly knocking down free throws to keep the pressure on.

De’Aaron Fox: A+

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 3 TOV, 11-17 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-4 FT, 39 MIN

De’Aaron Fox played with that signature burst, slicing through Portland’s defense whenever he felt like it. His ability to collapse the defense opened everything up, and he balanced scoring with playmaking in a way that kept the offense humming. When the Blazers tried to make a push, Fox responded immediately, killing momentum before it even had a chance to build.

Devin Vassell: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 5-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 35 MIN

Devin Vassell didn’t have to force anything, and that’s what made his performance valuable. He stayed within the flow, knocked down open looks, and contributed across the board defensively. It was a quiet but effective night where he let the stars shine while still making winning plays.

Stephon Castle: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 1 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 6-14 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-1 FT, 26 MIN

Stephon Castle looked composed beyond his years, orchestrating offense and showing real confidence as a secondary creator. The eight assists jump off the page, but it was his decision-making that really stood out – quick reads, smart passes, and timely scoring. He’s clearly growing into a reliable piece in high-stakes moments.

Julian Champagnie: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 STL, 3-6 FG, 2-4 3PT, 29 MIN

Champagnie did exactly what was asked of him – space the floor and knock down open shots. He didn’t overcomplicate things and played solid team defense throughout his minutes. In a game full of stars, his steady presence helped keep everything balanced.

Keldon Johnson: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3-5 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 17 MIN

Johnson brought energy off the bench and made the most of his opportunities. He attacked when lanes opened up and didn’t hesitate to shoot when left open. It wasn’t a huge volume night, but his efficiency and effort stood out.

Chris Bryant: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 2-3 FG, 2-3 3PT, 6 MIN

Bryant came in firing and made an immediate impact with his shooting. In just a handful of minutes, he stretched the floor and knocked down a couple of big threes. That kind of instant offense is always a bonus in playoff rotations.

Harrison Barnes: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1-2 FG, 11 MIN

Barnes had a limited role in this one and didn’t make much of a statistical impact. Still, he provided veteran stability and didn’t make mistakes in his short stint. Sometimes, just being steady is enough in a blowout win.

Luke Kornet: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 7 REB, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 1-7 FG, 12 MIN

Kornet struggled to convert around the rim, but he stayed active on the glass. His rebounding helped extend possessions, even if the finishing touch wasn’t there. It was a mixed performance, but not without value.

Kelly Olynyk: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-6 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, 25 MIN

Olynyk had a rough shooting night and never really found his rhythm offensively. He contributed in small ways with ball movement, but the missed shots piled up. Still, his spacing and IQ remain useful even when the shots aren’t falling.