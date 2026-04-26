Victor Wembanyama Makes Alarming Statement On NBA’s Concussion Protocol

After returning to action in Game 4, Victor Wembanyama shared his disappointment with the NBA's concussion protocol.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs recorded a dominant 114-93 win in Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, largely due to Victor Wembanyama‘s long-awaited return from concussion protocol. With Wembanyama playing a vital role on both ends of the floor, the Spurs have taken a 3-1 lead in the series.

After suffering a head injury in Game 2, Victor Wembanyama entered the NBA’s concussion protocol, effectively sidelining him from all action for the next 48 hours. Although this implied that he would inevitably return at some point during the series, Wembanyama raised questions about the NBA’s handling of the situation in his postgame interview.

While initially responding to ESPN’s Malika Andrews regarding the concussion protocol, Wembanyama commented:

“The Spurs have done an amazing job. I’m very unhappy about the way the protocol has been handled by other parties. But my staff has been amazing. I’ve been really healthy starting on day one after the injury. The injury was weird, though. It was funny.”

In light of this, a reporter asked him to clarify why he was “unhappy” with the handling by other parties. To this, he responded:

“I don’t want to get into the details. I don’t want it to become a distraction. Ask me again after the end of the season. But again, all the doctors, especially on the Spurs, the doctors all around, they were great. Took great care of me. But the way the situation was handled was very disappointing.”

Victor Wembanyama is typically known for maintaining an even temper during his interviews, ensuring that he responds in a balanced manner. However, his disappointment with the current situation was apparent.

In light of earlier reports about how the NBA has addressed player injuries, Wembanyama’s statement hints at the worst. But given that the big man is back in action after completing the necessary procedures, the Spurs will remain focused on their upcoming games instead.

 

De’Aaron Fox Hails Victor Wembanyama’s Leadership

The San Antonio Spurs have made their long-awaited return to the playoff stage this season, much of which can be attributed to Victor Wembanyama’s impact on the floor. However, De’Aaron Fox was sure to note how much his growth as a leader has also played a role in this process.

During his postgame media availability, Fox confidently highlighted Wembanyama’s leadership and shared:

“He was already extremely talented. We already knew that. We knew he was extremely skilled, but I think in using his voice is the biggest change I’ve seen from when I got here last year… Everything he sees, he’s voicing that to us, and I think that’s the biggest growth that he’s had this year.”

At only 22 years old, Victor Wembanyama is considered one of the best players in the league, averaging 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game, earning himself a spot as a finalist for the MVP award alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic.

Considering that the Spurs also ended the regular season with a 62-20 record (2nd in the West), their first 60-win season since the 2016-17 season, the Spurs’ big man has been awe-inspiring.

Following a dominant performance of 27 points, 11 rebounds, four steals, and seven blocks in Game 4, Victor Wembanyama has put the Spurs in a commanding position to close the series out at home in Game 5. With aspirations to win it all this season, the Spurs appear to be in tremendous condition with their superstar back in the rotation.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) walks off the court in the second half against the Boston Celtics at Frost Bank Center. Spurs Player Ratings: Wemby Dominates Both Ends Against Trail Blazers For 3-1 Series Lead
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