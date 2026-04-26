Victor Wembanyama Makes Alarming Statement On NBA’s Concussion Protocol

The San Antonio Spurs recorded a dominant 114-93 win in Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, largely due to Victor Wembanyama‘s long-awaited return from concussion protocol. With Wembanyama playing a vital role on both ends of the floor, the Spurs have taken a 3-1 lead in the series.

After suffering a head injury in Game 2, Victor Wembanyama entered the NBA’s concussion protocol, effectively sidelining him from all action for the next 48 hours. Although this implied that he would inevitably return at some point during the series, Wembanyama raised questions about the NBA’s handling of the situation in his postgame interview.

While initially responding to ESPN’s Malika Andrews regarding the concussion protocol, Wembanyama commented:

“The Spurs have done an amazing job. I’m very unhappy about the way the protocol has been handled by other parties. But my staff has been amazing. I’ve been really healthy starting on day one after the injury. The injury was weird, though. It was funny.”

In light of this, a reporter asked him to clarify why he was “unhappy” with the handling by other parties. To this, he responded:

“I don’t want to get into the details. I don’t want it to become a distraction. Ask me again after the end of the season. But again, all the doctors, especially on the Spurs, the doctors all around, they were great. Took great care of me. But the way the situation was handled was very disappointing.”

Victor Wembanyama is typically known for maintaining an even temper during his interviews, ensuring that he responds in a balanced manner. However, his disappointment with the current situation was apparent.

In light of earlier reports about how the NBA has addressed player injuries, Wembanyama’s statement hints at the worst. But given that the big man is back in action after completing the necessary procedures, the Spurs will remain focused on their upcoming games instead.

De’Aaron Fox Hails Victor Wembanyama’s Leadership

The San Antonio Spurs have made their long-awaited return to the playoff stage this season, much of which can be attributed to Victor Wembanyama’s impact on the floor. However, De’Aaron Fox was sure to note how much his growth as a leader has also played a role in this process.

During his postgame media availability, Fox confidently highlighted Wembanyama’s leadership and shared:

“He was already extremely talented. We already knew that. We knew he was extremely skilled, but I think in using his voice is the biggest change I’ve seen from when I got here last year… Everything he sees, he’s voicing that to us, and I think that’s the biggest growth that he’s had this year.”

At only 22 years old, Victor Wembanyama is considered one of the best players in the league, averaging 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game, earning himself a spot as a finalist for the MVP award alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic.

Considering that the Spurs also ended the regular season with a 62-20 record (2nd in the West), their first 60-win season since the 2016-17 season, the Spurs’ big man has been awe-inspiring.

Following a dominant performance of 27 points, 11 rebounds, four steals, and seven blocks in Game 4, Victor Wembanyama has put the Spurs in a commanding position to close the series out at home in Game 5. With aspirations to win it all this season, the Spurs appear to be in tremendous condition with their superstar back in the rotation.