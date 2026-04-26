NBA Slaps Nikola Jokic And Julius Randle With Hefty Fines Due To Spurs-Wolves Game 4 Fight

The NBA announces punishments for Nikola Jokic and Julius Randle following an altercation at the end of Game 4 between the Nuggets and the Timberwolves.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 25: Members of the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves get into a scrum in the fourth quarter of Game Four of the First Round of the 2026 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Target Center on April 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets and Julius Randle #30 of the Minnesota Timberwolves were ejected from the game. The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets 112-96. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 25: Members of the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves get into a scrum in the fourth quarter of Game Four of the First Round of the 2026 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Target Center on April 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets and Julius Randle #30 of the Minnesota Timberwolves were ejected from the game. The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets 112-96. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Timberwolves took a commanding 3-1 lead in their first-round series of the NBA playoffs against the Denver Nuggets. During Game 4 in Minnesota, with less than two seconds left in the game, a fight broke out after Nikola Jokic ran up to Jaden McDaniels and confronted him for taking a layup, even when the Nuggets had stopped playing and given up on the game.

Subsequently, the NBA initiated an investigation into the altercation to decide on the penalties for the involved players. Fortunately for the Nuggets and the Timberwolves, no suspensions were handed out in the matter. This is the statement they released on the fines adjudicated to two players: Nikola Jokic and Julius Randle.

“Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been fined $50,000, and Minnesota Timberwolves forward-center Julius Randle has been fined $35,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.”

“With 1.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Timberwolves’ 112-96 victory over the Nuggets in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on April 25 at Target Center, Jokić initiated the incident by confronting and shoving Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels.”

“Randle escalated the incident by forcefully inserting himself into the scrum and shoving Nuggets guard- forward Bruce Brown. Jokić and Randle were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game,” the statement read.

 

Both Julius Randle and Nikola Jokic were ejected from the game for their unsportsmanlike conduct. Jokic’s night ended with 24 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists while shooting 8-22 from the field (36.4 FG%). Meanwhile, Julius Randle had 15 points, nine rebounds, and two assists while going 6-16 from the floor (37.5 FG%).

The players involved in the initial skirmish (Jokic and McDaniels) spoke to the media after the game and stood their ground, saying they did not regret their actions. Moreover, Julius Randle vaguely claimed he didn’t know what happened in the incident.

It is a bit surprising that Jaden McDaniels has not received a fine despite holding Nikola Jokic’s jersey collar before Rudy Gobert, Bones Hyland, and the other Timberwolves players intervened.

Additionally, it was also a pertinent question on whether Aaron Gordon would face any action as he came onto the court from the bench during the altercation. However, since he did not get directly involved, it seems he has avoided any punishment.

But why McDaniels did not face action still surprises me. Maybe the league believed him when he said that he acted in self-defense when he saw a “big guy” approaching him.

Nonetheless, it is a sigh of relief for the Nuggets as even their star player, Nikola Jokic, was at risk of facing a suspension for this incident. But fortunately for them, he will be available in Game 5.

The Nuggets are currently in a win-or-go-home situation where they can no longer afford a loss in this series. And it is good news for them that both Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon will be available in an elimination scenario.

On the other hand, this is also a bit of a relief for the Timberwolves, who will be without their starting backcourt in the next game after a knee injury to Anthony Edwards (hyperextension) and a season-ending right Achilles tear to Donte DiVincenzo. Therefore, Randle’s veteran presence was even more essential for them going forward hereon.

It will be interesting to see how this series progresses from here, and the only thing that can be said for certain is that this rivalry guarantees us more action-packed basketball in Game 5, which will now be in Denver on Monday.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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