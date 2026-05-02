NBA Insider Weighs In On Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic’s Future Amid $278 Million Extension Talks

Senior ESPN Insider Shams Charania has provided a major update on Nikola Jokic’s future with the Denver Nuggets, as the franchise prepares for a critical offseason that could reshape its trajectory.

Speaking on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Charania made it clear that despite growing speculation, there is no indication Jokic is looking to leave Denver, even as he becomes eligible for a massive four-year, $278 million extension.

“So this is a team that has a lot of questions now going into the offseason. I will tell you, the Denver Nuggets, from their top brass on down, believe Nikola Jokic at his word. He wants to be there. This is not a situation where he’s talking about potentially leaving or looking elsewhere or saying, like, hey, I need you guys to do this, I need you guys to do that.”

“He’s very, very, internally and externally, I’m here no matter what. I’m re-signing. That’s the approach. But there are going to be changes in Denver. I don’t know how much, but there’s going to be some level of change, whether that’s tinkering with a couple of players.”

“They are so strapped financially moving forward, whether it’s the tax or approaching the aprons, that there’s going to be a lot of conversations about players on this roster.”

However, stability around Jokic does not mean stability across the roster. Charania noted that changes are coming in Denver. The extent remains unclear, but the expectation is that the team will need to make adjustments, whether through roster tweaks or more significant moves. Financial pressure is a major factor driving that reality.

The Nuggets are already one of the most expensive teams in the league, with over $260 million tied up in salary and cap commitments for the 2026-2027 season. They are above the first apron and approaching the second, which limits flexibility in trades and signings.

That financial strain could force difficult decisions. Players like Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon have been mentioned in trade discussions, while younger pieces such as Peyton Watson also factor into future planning with restricted free agency approaching. The front office must balance staying competitive with managing long-term financial constraints, a challenge that becomes more complex once Jokic signs a supermax-level extension.

Coaching uncertainty adds another layer to the situation. David Adelman has faced scrutiny after the team’s early playoff exit, and reports suggest his position is not fully secure.

If changes are made on the bench, it would signal a broader reset around Jokic, even if the core remains intact. The Nuggets are no longer in a phase of building. They are expected to contend, and anything short of that invites major evaluation.

That clarity comes at a crucial time. The Nuggets are coming off a disappointing playoff exit and face growing pressure to reshape the roster. Despite that, Jokic’s individual performance continues to justify the investment.

For the regular season, he was spectacular, averaging 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists while shooting 56.9% from the field and 38.0% from three-point range. He controlled games as a scorer and playmaker, delivering one of the most complete offensive seasons in recent history.

But the playoffs told a different story. He was slowed down significantly by Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves defense, averaging 25.8 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 9.5 assists, while shooting just 44.6% from the field and 19.4% from three-point range. The production remained strong on paper, but the efficiency drop was clear, and Denver struggled to keep pace as the series slipped away.

The extension itself carries long-term implications. Once signed, it locks Denver into a defined window where every roster move must maximize Jokic’s prime. With limited draft capital and restricted cap flexibility, the margin for error becomes extremely small. Every contract, trade, and rotation decision will carry added weight.

In the end, the message from Charania is clear. Jokic is not the problem, and he is not leaving. The focus now shifts entirely to the Nuggets organization. They must prove they can adapt, make smart adjustments, and build a roster capable of competing at the highest level again.

The extension secures the foundation. What happens next will determine whether Denver remains a contender or begins to drift in a highly competitive Western Conference.