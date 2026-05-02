Rockets Fans Divided Over Amen Thompson’s Expected $252 Million Contract Extension

The Houston Rockets are heading into a defining offseason, and one of the biggest decisions centers around Amen Thompson, who is widely expected to land a massive contract extension worth $252 million. A report from The Athletic’s Will Guillory and Sam Amick indicates the deal could stretch across five years, signaling the franchise’s belief in him as a long-term cornerstone. However, the potential price tag has created a sharp divide among fans.

Thompson’s production this season supports the idea that he is a rising star. He averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 53.4% from the field. He also added 1.5 steals per game, showing strong defensive instincts.

In the playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers, he raised his level further, posting 19.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. He delivered key performances in Games 3 and 4, helping push the series to six games despite limited support.

At the same time, one weakness continues to dominate the conversation. Thompson shot just 21.6% from three-point range during the season and 25.0% in the playoffs. His jumper remains inconsistent, and in today’s NBA, that limitation raises concerns about long-term offensive ceiling.

For a player expected to earn close to $50 million annually, fans are questioning whether that flaw is too significant to ignore. That concern is reflected clearly in fan reactions across social media. Some supporters see the extension as a necessary investment in a player who has already proven his impact.

One fan wrote, “The guy who helped push the Lakers to a Game 7 without Kevin Durant is worth every penny of that $250 million.”

Others echoed that sentiment, viewing the deal as a bet on upside rather than current completeness.

On the other side, skepticism is strong. One fan asked bluntly, “For a man who can’t shoot?”

Another added, “He better develop a 3-point shot if he’s gonna make that much money.”

The criticism largely centers on value. A $252 million commitment typically goes to established superstars or All-NBA players, and Thompson has not reached that level yet.

Several fans focused directly on the financial scale. One reaction stated, “Amen Thompson getting $250M?? Rockets betting on the future heavy.”

Another said, “He’s a great player, but he does not deserve that.”

Some responses were even more direct, with one fan writing, “$50 mil is crazy, and I think highly of Amen,” while another argued, “$30-35 million max, that’s insane.”

The most consistent criticism revolves around his lack of accolades and shooting.

“For a guy with no jump shot, that’s crazy,” one fan posted.

Another added, “Amen is good but he AINT $50 MILLION a year good.”

A final reaction summed up the hesitation many feel: “50 million a year for a guy that hasn’t been an all-star yet? nahh.”

From the Rockets’ perspective, the logic is clear. Thompson is 23 years old, durable, and already one of the most versatile guards in the league. He impacts the game across scoring, rebounding, playmaking, and defense. Players with that profile often receive maximum extensions before reaching their peak, as teams aim to lock in talent early rather than risk losing it later.

The risk, however, is just as clear. If Thompson does not develop a reliable perimeter shot, defenses will continue to sag off him in high-pressure situations. That limitation could cap his effectiveness in playoff settings, where spacing and shot creation are critical.

This decision reflects a broader trend across the NBA. Teams are increasingly willing to pay for potential rather than proven dominance. The Rockets now face a choice between patience and caution. If Thompson improves his shooting, the deal could look like a bargain in a few years. If not, it could become one of the most debated contracts in the league.