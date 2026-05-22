Jalen Williams Jokes About Injury Update: “I Don’t Drink Alcohol Or Do Drugs…”

Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams remains one of the most vital players in the Thunder’s rotation. Unfortunately, with Williams suffering another hamstring injury during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, his postseason availability seems to be in jeopardy.

Williams seemingly re-aggravated his previous hamstring injury after just seven minutes of action in Game 2, raising concerns about his availability moving forward. On that note, Jalen Williams took to social media to share a hilarious story, providing an insight into his mental state.

Williams posted a picture on his Instagram story with text that read:

“Oh, I don’t drink alcohol or do drugs. I like my suffering RAW. Thanks.”

Jalen Williams on his IG story: pic.twitter.com/HSjx3XM5pb — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) May 21, 2026

Soft-tissue injuries have become increasingly common this season, with stars like Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo also missing extended periods because of them. In Jalen Williams’ case, however, this would mark his third hamstring injury this season, suggesting that he has not had adequate time to recover.

According to reports, Williams re-injured his left hamstring, the same injury that had sidelined him since April 22, before returning for Game 1 of the WCF. Considering that the guard missed the tail end of the first-round series against the Suns and the entirety of the second-round matchup against the Lakers, there may be reason to believe that he could miss considerable time.

Can The Thunder Cope Without Jalen Williams?

For the most part, the Oklahoma City Thunder have embodied the “next man up” mentality. While the players already boast tremendous resilience, the Thunder also possess notable depth in their lineup, enabling them to stay competitive even with a key player like Jalen Williams out of the rotation.

To that note, OKC’s success against teams like the Suns and the Lakers during this postseason run is a clear indication of how competitive they can be. But considering they are facing the San Antonio Spurs, the circumstances may not be the same.

The Spurs are one of the few teams to dominate the Thunder in the regular season, beating them 4-1. Even with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing at an elite level, OKC has struggled to keep up with San Antonio.

Jalen Williams’ impact as a two-way player will be particularly felt in the upcoming games if he is ruled out for an extended period. Although he was contributing to scoring with averages of 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game during the regular season, it was Williams’ unrelenting defensive effort and his ability to guard 1-5 that gave the Thunder the flexibility to deploy different rotations.

With Williams sidelined, the Thunder will need players such as Alex Caruso, Jared McCain, Cason Wallace, and Ajay Mitchell to embrace larger roles in the rotation. While Caruso has proven himself capable after a 31-point performance in Game 1, OKC will demand more offensive production from McCain and Mitchell in Game 3.