Jalen Williams Could Miss Rest Of NBA Playoffs; Doctor Estimates Return Timeline From Game 2 Injury

Sports injury expert, Dr. Evan Jeffries, gives his opinion on Jalen Williams' left hamstring injury that sidelined him in the third quarter of Game 2 in the Thunder-Suns series tonight.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Apr 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) gestures to his team before a play against the Phoenix Suns in the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Apr 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) gestures to his team before a play against the Phoenix Suns in the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Thunder came away with a 120-107 win over the Suns in Game 2 to take a resounding 2-0 lead in their first-round series. But despite a win tonight, the defending champions have faced a major setback as they lost Jalen Williams to a hamstring injury in the third quarter.

Jalen Williams tried to walk off the injury, but couldn’t do it, so he checked out of the game and headed to the locker room. The former All-NBA player had previously injured the right hamstring, which kept him out of significant games in the regular season. And now he has hurt his left hamstring and did not return for the rest of the night.

 

Following the game, Dr. Evan Jeffries, the NBA and NFL’s injury insider and a sports injury expert, gave his initial prognosis based on what he saw on social media.

“Jalen Williams left tonight’s game with a left hamstring injury. He had TWO right hamstring strains earlier in the year that caused him to miss significant time throughout the season. MRI will determine if there is a hamstring strain and its severity. The healing timeline is as follows: Tightness: Day to Day, Grade I: 1-2 weeks, Grade II: 3-6 weeks,” he wrote on X.

Therefore, Williams’ timeline for return depends on the diagnosis that the medical staff has after conducting an MRI and thorough follow-up tests. If it is just tightness, then he might be only day-to-day and could play in the next game itself.

However, if he is diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, he could be sidelined until June, and his return will be based on whether the Thunder can qualify for the NBA Finals without him. Therefore, there is a realistic chance that Williams’ season may be over tonight.

The Thunder star’s season has been plagued with injuries, from his wrist surgery to now, both his hamstrings over a short period, which have severely hindered his contributions this year.

The former All-NBA player averaged only 17.1 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in the 33 games he played this season while shooting 48.4% from the field and 29.9% from beyond the arc.

Williams was undoubtedly crucial in the Thunder’s championship run last season as he was clearly the second-best player on the floor for the Thunder, behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

But can the Thunder repeat their playoff success without him? It will be very interesting to see if the defending champions can continue their winning ways without him, as they hope for Williams’ speedy recovery.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dribbles during a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves. 5 Things We Learned After Thunder Take Commanding 2-0 Series Lead Behind MVP Frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like