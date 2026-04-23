Thunder Player Ratings: Shai Drops 37 Points As OKC Dominates Suns In Game 2

The Oklahoma City Thunder took a 2-0 series lead against the Phoenix Suns after an impressive 120-107 win despite seeing Jalen Williams limp off.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Nov 9, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault talks with guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder delivered a complete performance on both ends, overwhelming the Phoenix Suns 120-107 in Game 2. From the opening tip, OKC dictated tempo and never really let Phoenix breathe, even if Jalen Williams limped off in the third quarter.

At the center of it all was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who once again looked like one of the most unguardable players in basketball. He was by far the best player on the court as he looks to be ready to achieve his second MVP trophy. But this wasn’t a one-man show since Oklahoma City got strong contributions across the board, especially from its frontcourt and perimeter defenders.

Defensively, the Thunder were relentless. They forced 21 turnovers, jumped passing lanes, and protected the rim with authority, completely disrupting Phoenix’s rhythm. When this team is locked in like this, they look every bit like a serious contender. Let’s get into the player ratings.

 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A+

Game Stats: 37 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 13-25 FG, 2-5 3PT, 9-9 FT, 38 MIN

Shai was in full control from start to finish, getting to his spots whenever he wanted. His midrange game was automatic, and he mixed in elite playmaking to keep the defense guessing. This was a superstar performance in every sense.

 

Jalen Williams: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 7-11 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-5 FT, 23 MIN

Williams was hyper-efficient and picked his spots beautifully. He didn’t force anything, letting the game come to him while still making a big impact. His versatility continues to be a major weapon for OKC, but unfortunately, he limped off in the third quarter.

 

Chet Holmgren: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 4 BLK, 3 TOV, 7-12 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-3 FT, 31 MIN

Holmgren’s rim protection completely altered Phoenix’s approach offensively. Add in efficient scoring and floor spacing, and he was a major two-way presence. He continues to impact games without needing the ball constantly.

 

Ajay Mitchell: A

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 5-12 FG, 1-5 3PT, 3-4 FT, 28 MIN

Mitchell provided a huge lift off the bench with his all-around production. He attacked confidently and contributed as a secondary playmaker. This was a well-rounded, impactful performance.

 

Luguentz Dort: B+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 2 STL, 3-7 FG, 3-7 3PT, 23 MIN

Dort knocked down his threes and played his usual brand of suffocating defense. He made life difficult for Phoenix’s perimeter players all night. When his shot is falling, he becomes even more valuable.

 

Isaiah Hartenstein: B+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 3-6 FG, 3-4 FT, 22 MIN

Hartenstein did exactly what you want from a starting big: rebound, defend, and finish efficiently. He was active on the glass all night, especially on the offensive end, creating second-chance opportunities. Nothing flashy, just winning basketball.

 

Alex Caruso: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 3-7 FG, 1-4 3PT, 23 MIN

Caruso brought his usual defensive intensity, disrupting passing lanes and applying pressure. Offensively, he chipped in just enough to keep things balanced. His impact goes beyond the box score.

 

Cason Wallace: B-

Game Stats: 6 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0 TOV, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3PT, 20 MIN

Wallace didn’t score, but he made his presence felt defensively and on the glass. His activity level stood out, especially for a guard. The offense will come—his floor game is already strong.

 

Isaiah Joe: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 TOV, 2-7 FG, 2-7 3PT, 15 MIN

Joe found some looks but couldn’t fully capitalize on them. Still, his willingness to shoot keeps defenses honest. A slightly off night, but not a damaging one.

 

Jaylin Williams: C

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 11 MIN

A quiet outing overall, as he struggled to find rhythm offensively. Still, he contributed a bit defensively and didn’t hurt the team. Limited minutes kept his impact modest.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
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