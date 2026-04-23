Nikola Jokic Extension Talks On Hold As Agent Explains Situation

As the Denver Nuggets fight for their season, uncertainty lingers around Nikola Jokic’s future. With just two years and $121 million dollars left on his deal (including a $62.8 million player option in 2027-28), he’s up for an extension this summer that would ensure he remains one of the NBA’s highest-paid players for years to come.

However, according to Jokic’s agent, Misko Raznatovic, the Serbian big man hasn’t even discussed extending his deal this summer. Speaking in a chat on ‘Front Office Sports,’ he explained Jokic’s contract situation and offered some insight into why we shouldn’t expect any activity before the offseason.

“During the season, his focus is on basketball, winning the games, and trying to get one more MVP title, so all the conversations about the contract extension will happen after the season. So, we practically didn’t touch this topic.”

The Nuggets are itching to offer Jokic a massive five-year contract, worth roughly $292 million. As a four-time MVP, NBA champion, and an eight-time All-Star with averages of 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game this season, there is no question that he’s worth every penny. The only doubt is when/if Jokic will sign it.

On one hand, Jokic hasn’t expressed any desire to leave the Nuggets. He’s been there since he was drafted in 2014 and has helped them reach prominence as regular contenders in the Western Conference. While he hasn’t made a Finals appearance in nearly three years, Jokic could be there again in a few months, provided he can get past Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves first.

On the other hand, there’s no guarantee that Jokic stays, either. As one of the more humble and private stars in the league, he doesn’t often publicize these big decisions, and he’s the only one who truly knows how he’s thinking about the future. Money will surely play a factor, and the Nuggets can offer more than anyone else. But even as an NBA champion, Jokic wants to win, and he’ll likely be inclined to accept an extension if the Nuggets are in a position to thrive.

Alongside his teammate and co-star Jamal Murray, Nikola has a trusted partner with whom he has developed maximum chemistry. He’s also got a stacked supporting cast that includes role-players like Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Cam Johnson. For Jokic, it’s hard to find a better situation, but teams will no doubt try to make their case.

If there are any hints of hesitation on this extension, we can expect teams to start scrambling to prepare their offers and make a bid in the unlikely event that the Joker gets put on the trade block. It’s still a long shot for now, but nothing is off the table for Denver if they happen to lose in the first round this year.

Regardless of what’s at stake, we already know what Jokic will give. He’s always been reliable for the Nuggets, and that’s why they must do everything in their power to secure his loyalty for as long as they can. He’s their greatest player ever, and keeping him around is the most important thing they can do for the team’s future.