Pistons Player Ratings: Cunningham Leads Dominant Two-Way Effort In Win Over Magic

The Detroit Pistons came back in the series with a huge 98-83 victory against the Orlando Magic in Game 2.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Mar 10, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) at Barclays Center. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Detroit Pistons imposed their will from the opening tip, overpowering the Orlando Magic on both ends. Detroit owned the glass (+15 rebounding margin) and punished Orlando inside, outscoring them 54-34 in the paint in a game that quickly turned one-sided.

This was a statement of toughness. Despite hitting just 23% from three, the Pistons dictated tempo through second-chance opportunities, rim pressure, and defensive activity.

Their ability to stay in control despite 23 turnovers speaks to how thoroughly they controlled the other aspects of the game. Star power from the backcourt, elite rebounding, and strong defense across the board fueled a performance where Detroit led for 92% of the game and never looked back.

 

Cade Cunningham: A-

Game Stats: 27 PTS, 6 REB, 11 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 7 TOV, 11-19 FG, 1-6 3PT, 4-8 FT, 37 MIN

Cade Cunningham orchestrated everything, carving up the defense with his playmaking and scoring instincts. The turnovers were high, but they came as a byproduct of heavy usage and constant pressure on the defense. When it mattered, he controlled the game’s rhythm and delivered.

 

Tobias Harris: A

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 7-17 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 33 MIN

Tobias Harris impacted the game in multiple areas, especially on the glass and defensively. While his scoring efficiency wasn’t elite, he consistently made winning plays and helped set a physical tone. His two-way presence quietly anchored Detroit’s frontcourt.

 

Jalen Duren: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST, 3 TOV, 4-10 FG, 3-5 FT, 32 MIN

Jalen Duren controlled the interior physically, anchoring the paint on both ends. His rebounding and passing out of the post added a dynamic layer to Detroit’s offense. While not dominant as a scorer, his presence was constantly felt.

 

Ausar Thompson: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 5-9 FG, 1-2 FT, 28 MIN

Ausar Thompson brought energy, defense, and efficiency, thriving in a complementary role. His activity on the glass and defensive versatility stood out throughout the night. He continues to impact winning without needing high usage.

 

Duncan Robinson: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 3-9 FG, 3-8 3PT, 1-2 FT, 32 MIN

Robinson’s shooting opened the floor, even if the percentages weren’t eye-popping. He contributed across the board with rebounds and defensive plays, showing a more complete game. His spacing still mattered in shaping Detroit’s offense.

 

Isaiah Stewart: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 3 TOV, 2 BLK, 4-4 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-1 FT, 16 MIN

Stewart was extremely efficient offensively and brought his usual physical edge. His rim protection and interior presence helped maintain Detroit’s defensive intensity. A strong, impactful stint off the bench.

 

Javonte Green: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 5 REB, 1 TOV, 1 STL, 3 BLK, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT, 23 MIN

Green’s defensive activity stood out with multiple hustle plays and rim protection. Offensively, he was minimal, but that wasn’t his primary role. His energy helped sustain momentum.

 

Caris LeVert: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB, 2-6 FG, 0-2 3PT, 14 MIN

LeVert struggled to find his scoring rhythm and never really got comfortable. He had a few decent looks but couldn’t convert consistently. A somewhat underwhelming offensive showing.

 

Daniss Jenkins: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 2-7 FG, 0-2 3PT, 0-2 FT, 11 MIN

Jenkins was active but inefficient, struggling to convert his opportunities. He showed flashes as a playmaker but couldn’t capitalize as a scorer. A developmental outing with some positives.

 

Ronald Holland II: N/A

Game Stats: 3 REB, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7 MIN

Holland had limited opportunities and mostly focused on energy plays. He didn’t leave a major imprint but held his own in short minutes. A quiet outing overall.

 

Kevin Huerter: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 2 TOV, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3PT, 6 MIN

Huerter had a brief stint and knocked down a three, but also turned the ball over twice. Not enough time to fully evaluate, though his spacing still mattered. A mixed, limited contribution.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
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