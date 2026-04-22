Pistons Dominate Magic In Game 2: 5 Reasons For Lopsided Home Victory

After losing Game 1 at home on Sunday (112-101), Game 2 was a must-win for the Detroit Pistons (60-22), who faced the prospect of heading on the road with a 0-2 series deficit.

So, with the pressure higher than it’s been all season, how did the Pistons respond? Initially, after a 25-21 point first-quarter score, things did not look great for the home team. Those concerns only rose when the Orlando Magic entered halftime with an even score, seemingly within reach of a two-game lead over the top team in the East.

Ultimately, the third quarter is where the Pistons woke up, and it’s where this game was decided. After 24 minutes of intense playoff action, the Pistons came out of halftime as a completely different team, mounting a 38-16 run that they rode until the end. In the end, the final score (98-83) wasn’t even close and more accurately reflected what experts predicted in this series.

Cade Cunningham led all scorers in the game with 27 points, six rebounds, 11 assists, one steal, and one block on 57.9% shooting and 16.7% shooting from three, while Tobias Harris put up 16 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, two steals, and two blocks on 41.2% shooting (0-3 from three). Orlando, meanwhile, was led by Jalen Suggs, who dropped 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 38.9% shooting and 30.0% shooting from three.

For the Pistons, the job is far from over, but this was an important win to seize control of the series. In the end, their victory can be attributed to many factors, but a few stand out as the biggest reasons. Here are five of them:

Playing With Urgency

While the Pistons were not yet in panic mode, they played with an appropriate level of urgency after dropping Game 1. With their season on the line, they answered the call with a display of adjustments, passion, and urgency from the opening tip. The result on the court was active hands and aggressive play styles as the Pistons looked to make a statement early and demoralize the competition.

For the Magic, being unable to match that intensity made a major difference. Riding the high and shock of their previous victory, the players were seemingly content to coast through the game, and their inflated egos led them to believe it was good enough to win. With the scene shifting to Orlando for Games 3 and 4, the Magic will have to show up and play more aggressively if they want to seriously challenge the Pistons.

Controlled The Boards

With the Pistons so locked in and focused on the task, it’s no surprise that they displayed their typical dominance in the paint. As much as Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner tried to fight it, the Pistons’ frontcourt proved impossible to contain, particularly on the glass, where they outrebounded the Magic by 15 (57-42). Of the 57 rebounds, 17 were second-chance opportunities, and it kept the Pistons in control all night long.

Led by Jalen Duren (nine rebounds) and Tobias Harris (11 rebounds), the Pistons’ bigs stood out today, even if they didn’t lead in scoring. Together, they provided that interior presence which Detroit has relied on all season to contain its opponents and control the pace of the game. Against the Magic tonight, they more than did their job, and it helped carry them to victory.

Protecting The Rim

It was a block party in Detroit tonight, and it reflects a team that was doing all the right things defensively. While plenty of rejections came from the starting frontcourt, guys at every position were getting involved, including Cade Cunningham, Duncan Robinson, Isaiah Stewart, and Javonte Green. It was truly an impressive team collaboration, defined by constant communication, perfect execution, and a fearless attitude when challenging the opposition.

In total, the Pistons finished with 11 blocks (compared to Orlando’s 6). Even better, they held the Magic to just 32.5% shooting as a team, the worst mark of any team in the playoffs this year. The interior dominance forced Orlando away from the paint, taking them out of their comfort zone and forcing them into ill-advised shots. It was a recipe for total domination, and that’s exactly how it played out.

Cunningham’s Revenge

Cade Cunningham has been doing everything in his power to make this a quick series for the Pistons. In Game 1, he finished with 39 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 48.1% shooting and 37.5% shooting from three. Unfortunately, those efforts proved in vain, as the Pistons were outplayed at nearly every step. This time, while he only managed 27 points (along with 11 assists and six rebounds), his team was on the right side of the score as they rallied behind his lead for the win.

Just like in Game 1, Cade was aggressive from the jump, picking his spots with ease as he played with unmistakable confidence. His shot selection was particularly impressive, as he seemed to have learned from Sunday’s mistakes. Besides his scoring, his playmaking was on point today as he hit teammates with smart, timely passes. Under his guidance, the Pistons’ offense flourished, and players found a natural rhythm in the flow of the game.

Magic Offensive Woes

The Pistons’ defense was stifling in this one, but the Magic didn’t help matters with their inability to consistently hit shots. It’s been a common problem for the Magic in the Banchero era, and it has once again cost them a critical playoff game. In total, as a team, the Magic went 8-32 from three, good for just 32.5%. Between Paolo, Franz Waner, Desmond Bane, and Wendell Carter Jr. (three starters), the Magic went just 2-13 from beyond the arc.

The bench didn’t fare much better, with Sixth Man Anthony Black going just 1-6 from the field for five points. In almost every respect, it was a horrible, ugly offensive game for the Magic, and it could be a sign of where this matchup is headed. Now, with all the momentum on Detroit’s side, the Magic will have to find a new offensive spark, or this series could get out of hand very quickly.