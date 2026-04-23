5 Things We Learned After Thunder Take Commanding 2-0 Series Lead Behind MVP Frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Oklahoma City Thunder controlled Game 2 from start to finish. A 120-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns tells part of the story, but the feel of the game tells the rest. OKC simply turned a competitive matchup into a one-sided showcase of pure championship play.

Phoenix had moments, big ones, even, but they never truly had control. Every time they hinted at a push, OKC answered with execution. And at the center of it all? A superstar performance that reminded everyone exactly who runs this series. Here are the five things we learned after Game 2.

1. Shai Owned The Game Like The MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was on a different level. 37 points, 9 assists, 9-9 from the line, and just 3 turnovers; that’s surgical. He went 13-25 from the field, picked apart mismatches, and lived in the midrange like it was practice.

What made it even more impressive was his control. This wasn’t chaotic scoring – it was calculated. He slowed the game down when needed, attacked when Phoenix got sloppy, and constantly put defenders in impossible spots. When your best player plays like that and protects the ball, it sets the tone for everything else.

2. Turnovers Absolutely Buried Phoenix

This is where the game flipped from competitive to comfortable. The Suns turned it over 22 times, compared to just 10 for OKC. That’s a disaster in a playoff setting.

And OKC made them pay. They scored 22 points off those turnovers, while Phoenix managed just 9 the other way.

Jalen Green had 7 turnovers, Devin Booker added 6, and even the role players contributed to the sloppiness. You simply can’t win when your primary creators are giving possessions away like that, especially against a team as opportunistic as OKC.

3. OKC’s Defense Was Stifling

The Thunder defended and completely disrupted the Suns. They racked up 14 steals and 6 blocks, turning Phoenix’s offense into a constant guessing game.

Chet Holmgren anchored the interior with 4 blocks, while guys like Luguentz Dort and Alex Caruso were everywhere on the perimeter, jumping passing lanes and forcing rushed decisions. To their credit, rotations were sharp, help defense was early, and Phoenix never got comfortable.

4. Phoenix Got Scoring, But Not Efficiency

On paper, the Suns had production. Dillon Brooks dropped 30 points on 12-23 shooting, Devin Booker added 22, and Jalen Green chipped in 21. That should be enough to keep you in a game.

But dig deeper, and the cracks show. Green shot just 1-8 from three. Booker went 0-3 from deep with 6 turnovers. As a team, Phoenix had 21 total turnovers and struggled to generate clean looks late. It felt like empty production – points without control, scoring without rhythm.

5. OKC’s Depth Chart Is Extremely Scary

Here’s the part that should worry the rest of the league: it wasn’t just Shai. Jalen Williams had 19 points on 7-11 shooting, Chet Holmgren added 19 with 8 rebounds and 4 blocks, and the supporting cast chipped in across the board.

Even with a fairly average three-point night (14-40, 35%), OKC still controlled the game because they were better everywhere else – defense, ball security, execution. They assisted on 24 baskets, kept turnovers low, and never let Phoenix string together momentum.

This is what a contender looks like. Not perfect, but complete. And right now, the Oklahoma City Thunder look like a team that knows exactly who they are, and exactly how to win.