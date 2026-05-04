Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game 1 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Game 1 is Monday, May 4, at Frost Bank Center at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Spurs are rested, the Timberwolves are bruised, and Game 1 already feels like it could tilt the whole series. The Spurs needed only five games to get past the Trail Blazers, then had several days to prepare. The Timberwolves had to fight through a longer, more physical first-round series against the Nuggets, and now they open the second round with major injury questions around Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu.

Victor Wembanyama enters the series as the Spurs’ center of gravity. He averaged 21.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.0 blocks in the first round, and he closed the Trail Blazers series with 17 points, 14 rebounds, and six blocks in Game 5. De’Aaron Fox averaged 20.2 points and 6.8 assists, while Stephon Castle added 19.8 points as another downhill creator.

The Timberwolves’ side is much less clear. Dosunmu led them in first-round scoring at 21.8 points per game and had the 43-point Game 4 eruption after Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo went down. Edwards averaged 18.5 points and 6.8 rebounds against the Nuggets, but he is questionable after a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise. DiVincenzo is out for the postseason with an Achilles injury.

Injury Report

Spurs

Carter Bryant: Questionable (right foot sprain)

Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: Questionable (left knee bone bruise)

Ayo Dosunmu: Questionable (right calf soreness)

Donte DiVincenzo: Out (right Achilles tendon repair)

Why The Spurs Have The Advantage

The Spurs have the cleaner Game 1 setup. They are healthier, more rested, and have had time to install coverages for a Timberwolves team that may not know until close to tipoff what its guard rotation looks like. Mitch Johnson’s group had three practices in four days after eliminating the Trail Blazers, and Fox said the extra time allowed them to reset goals around paint defense, transition defense, and second-chance points.

The first pressure point is Wembanyama against Rudy Gobert. The Timberwolves can use Gobert’s size to take away deep catches, but that matchup also gives Wembanyama room to pull him away from the rim. If Wembanyama is hitting early pick-and-pop threes or attacking from the elbow, the Timberwolves may have to choose between keeping Gobert near the basket or letting Wembanyama play in space.

The Spurs should also test the Timberwolves’ ball-handling right away. If Edwards and Dosunmu are limited or out, the Timberwolves will need more creation from Mike Conley, Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, and Terrence Shannon Jr. That is not impossible, but it is a lot to ask on the road in Game 1. Castle and Fox should pressure the ball, force early decisions, and turn this into a speed game.

The Spurs’ best Game 1 path is simple: make the Timberwolves prove they can score enough. Wembanyama gives them rim protection, Fox gives them late-clock creation, and Castle gives them another guard who can get downhill. If the Timberwolves are missing their best shot creator and one of their best bench scorers is not fully healthy, the Spurs can control the first game with defense.

Why The Timberwolves Have The Advantage

The Timberwolves’ advantage is that their identity does not disappear with one injury. They beat the Nuggets because of defense, size, rebounding, and role-player toughness. Jaden McDaniels had 32 points and 10 rebounds in the Game 6 clincher, while Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 24 in a surprise start. That matters because Game 1 may ask them to win without normal star scoring.

The Timberwolves also have the frontcourt bodies to make Wembanyama work. Gobert will get the main matchup, but Randle and McDaniels can help crowd space. The key is discipline. If they overhelp too early, Fox and Castle can attack gaps. If they stay too conservative, Wembanyama can see over the top and pick them apart. Game 1 is where the Timberwolves have to find that balance.

Randle is the offensive key. He averaged 19.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in the first round, and he may need to be more of a hub if Edwards is not right. The Timberwolves cannot let him settle for tough mid-range shots against size. They need him attacking switches, forcing help, and finding McDaniels, Naz Reid, and Shannon before the Spurs’ defense sets.

The Timberwolves can win Game 1 if they turn it into a defensive fight. They do not want a clean, open-floor game. They want Wembanyama catching farther out, Fox seeing bodies in the lane, and the Spurs’ role players forced to make shots. If the score is in the low 100s, the Timberwolves have a real chance.

X-Factors

Jaden McDaniels is the Timberwolves’ most important Game 1 player if Edwards is limited. He averaged 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in the first round, then delivered 32 points and 10 rebounds in the closeout win over the Nuggets. He has to defend, run the floor, and keep giving them real scoring. If McDaniels is only a defensive piece, the Timberwolves may not have enough offense.

Naz Reid also matters because he gives the Timberwolves a different frontcourt look. He averaged 10.8 points and 7.0 rebounds in the first round. His spacing can drag a Spurs big away from the rim, and his physicality can help when Gobert sits. If Reid hits early threes, the Timberwolves can survive non-Gobert minutes.

Devin Vassell is the Spurs’ shooting X-factor. Wembanyama, Fox, and Castle will attract the help. Vassell has to punish it. If he makes catch-and-shoot threes and attacks closeouts, the Spurs’ offense becomes much harder to load up against.

Dylan Harper could matter more than usual because the Timberwolves’ guard depth is damaged. His burst against second units can change the pace. If Harper wins his minutes, the Spurs can keep pressure on the Timberwolves even when Fox sits.

Prediction

The Timberwolves are tough enough to make this ugly, and if Edwards plays close to normal, the whole matchup changes. But Game 1 sets up better for the Spurs. They are rested, they are home, and they have the healthier creation group. Wembanyama’s rim protection should shrink the Timberwolves’ offense, and Fox gives the Spurs the late-game guard play they need if the game stays close.

Prediction: Spurs 108, Timberwolves 101