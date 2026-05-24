Lakers Have Identified Three Candidates To Help Out Rob Pelinka In The Front Office

The Los Angeles Lakers are finally modernizing one of the NBA’s most criticized front office structures, and Rob Pelinka now has several experienced candidates being targeted to help reshape the organization behind the scenes.

According to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto, the Lakers have shown interest in multiple respected executives around the league as they look to expand basketball operations under new ownership.

The reported names include Prosper Karangwa from the Philadelphia 76ers, Eric Amsler from the Miami Heat, and Bart Taylor from the Utah Jazz.

Minnesota Timberwolves assistant general manager Steve Senior was also heavily pursued, but he reportedly declined the Lakers’ offer and decided to remain in Minnesota.

This might sound normal for most franchises. For the Lakers, it is a massive shift.

Despite being one of the richest and most glamorous organizations in sports, the Lakers have quietly operated with one of the smallest and cheapest front offices in the NBA for years. That reality reportedly shocked head coach JJ Redick when he joined the franchise in 2024.

Reports described the Lakers as having a ‘thin’ structure across scouting, analytics, player performance, and medical departments. They reportedly had no assistant general managers, limited analytics support, and far fewer resources compared to other contenders around the league.

That now appears to be changing under new billionaire owner Mark Walter.

Walter, who also oversees the powerhouse structure of the Los Angeles Dodgers, reportedly wants the Lakers to build a deeper, smarter, and more modern front office operation. Pelinka will still remain the lead decision maker, but the organization wants two major assistant GM hires to support him.

One role would focus heavily on scouting, player development, and draft evaluation. The second role would center around salary cap strategy, analytics, and roster construction. And honestly, the timing makes sense.

The Lakers are entering one of the most important transitions in franchise history. LeBron James still has not made a decision on his future, while Luka Doncic is now viewed as the centerpiece of the franchise moving forward.

After finishing 53-29 and reaching the second round before getting swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Lakers clearly realized they are not close enough to the top tier of the Western Conference. That means smarter roster building becomes critical.

Karangwa is viewed as one of the rising executives around the league and has already drawn interest from both the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks following the fallout in Philadelphia after Daryl Morey’s exit.

Amsler brings a championship pedigree after spending 22 years inside Miami’s respected developmental system, helping build three title teams.

Taylor also carries strong scouting and player development credentials after winning G League Executive of the Year with Utah’s Salt Lake City Stars before moving into the Jazz front office.

For years, critics have accused the Lakers of relying too heavily on star power and brand value instead of infrastructure.

Now, after getting embarrassed by the Thunder’s depth, athleticism, and organizational strength, the Lakers finally appear serious about fixing the areas behind the scenes that contenders quietly dominate every year.