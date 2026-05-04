Jamie Foxx Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, But LeBron James Is The Best Basketball Player Ever

Actor Jamie Foxx has been a huge LeBron James fan for years now, and he got into a hilarious back-and-forth with his friend Charlie Mack on Sunday. Foxx and Mack had hit the road when they got into the age-old debate about James and Michael Jordan.

“See that guy right there?” Mack said. “He thinks that Michael Jeffrey Jordan ain’t the best.”

Foxx quickly interjected and made it clear he thinks Jordan is the GOAT. The 58-year-old hilariously accused Mack of twisting his words and “sneak streaming.”

“I ain’t scared of you,” Foxx said. “And here’s the thing. Here’s what I’mma tell you, Michael Jordan is the GOAT. LeBron James is a better basketball player.”

Mack bluntly stated that’s not true, but Fox declared he’d take James over everybody, even Jesus Christ.

“Michael Jordan is the GOAT,” Foxx said. “He is the overall GOAT, but LeBron James is a better basketball player… He’s No. 5 in assists. He’s No. 1 in points scored, 42,000, and still playing. And just packed Houston Rockets off.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Mack aka Kareem Abdullah aka Mr. Philadelphia (@charliemackfirstout)

Foxx had previously called James the GOAT, but has now switched his pick to Jordan. He refuses to call him the better player, though.

Jordan does have the better resume, having won six NBA titles, six Finals MVPs, five MVPs, one DPOY, and 10 scoring titles. He has the highest career scoring average in the regular season (30.1) and playoffs (33.4) in league history.

As for James, he has won four NBA titles, four Finals MVPs, four MVPs, one scoring title, and one assists title. He doesn’t have as many major accolades, but comes out on top in other areas.

James is the more complete player and blows Jordan out of the water when it comes to longevity. The 22-time All-Star is still going strong in his 23rd season and just led the Los Angeles Lakers to a stunning series victory over the Houston Rockets in six games.

James averaged 23.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game against the Rockets. To put up those numbers at the age of 41 is ridiculous.

Being a force on the court for over two decades has led to James rewriting the record books. He is the NBA’s all-time leader for points in the regular season (43,440) and playoffs (8,428). James also ranks fourth for assists in the regular season (12,016) and second in the playoffs (2,145). We’re unlikely to see anything like him ever again.

James still has more than his fair share of critics, though, and back in 2025, Foxx slammed them.

“If he came up with a cure for cancer, they would say yeah but what about diabetes?”

Foxx also called the NBA a “b**-a** league” that James has been carrying on his shoulders for 20 years. He wants everyone to be more grateful.

While it’s fair to criticize James when he comes up short, we need to appreciate him while he is still around. He’ll be sorely missed when he walks away from the game, and that day isn’t too far away.