LeBron James Gets Honest About Missing Alex Caruso After Thunder Series

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a humiliating defeat in the 2026 Western Conference Semifinals, losing the series in a 4-0 sweep that was never in doubt. While the Lakers had problems with officiating, their biggest issue was their opponent’s stacked roster, a fact later acknowledged by NBA legend LeBron James (a four-time champion) and head coach JJ Redick.

Among the many talented veterans on the Oklahoma City Thunder roster, there was one who made a lasting impression on James: Alex Caruso, his former Lakers teammate. In the aftermath of watching Caruso close in on his third NBA Finals appearance, the 41-year-old legend found himself thinking fondly of the reunion and their brief time together in Los Angeles.

“I miss [Alex Caruso] every single day, every single day,” said James on the ‘Mind the Game’ podcast with Steve Nash. “To be able to compete against him, in a playoff series, it’s everything.”

“Two things are for certain: if you wanna compete, AC’s gonna be right there. He’s gonna get underneath you, he’s gonna grab you, hold you, he’s gonna compete, and he’s gonna do it at a professional level. AC’s not gonna beat himself; you have to play that chess game with AC, understanding where he is on the floor. He’s damn good with his hands; you can’t play with the ball around him because he will take it from you. So, you have to be very strategic with your movements,” James added.

“Offensively, you have to be very strategic with your body positioning with him. But it was great to compete against him. I already knew he was guarding me every time he came off the bench, no matter if Dort was on the floor or not. I knew AC would check me because we have so much history.”

Among LeBron’s non-star role players, Caruso ranks among the best, and he has earned his trust to a degree very few others have. Besides his humility and selfless demeanor, he helped set the standard in the locker room for work ethic, focus, and sacrifice throughout the season. On the court, Alex’s skills as a versatile two-way guard were extremely valuable, and they served an important role during the 2020 title run.

In total, over his first four seasons, Caruso averaged 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on on 42.3% shooting and 29.3% shooting from three. He was considered a favorite among fans, but his stay would last only until 2021, when he joined the Chicago Bulls.

It wasn’t until five years later that Caruso and James reunited, but this time they were on opposite sides. Now 31 and a two-time champion, Caruso is the Sixth Man for a surging Thunder team. The Lakers were no match for their firepower, and neither were the Suns, who lost in four games. Now, they have the Spurs on their heels with a 2-1 series lead in the West Finals. All James can do is sit back and appreciate the show.

For his part, Caruso is making his case as one of the greatest role-players ever, and it’s a sentiment that LeBron himself might agree with. While he’s always been a consistent and reliable contributor off the bench, he’s been a hero for the Thunder this year, with Game 1 being his greatest performance with 31 points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals, and two blocks on 57.9% shooting and 57.1% shooting from three.