Ex-NFL Defender Says 50–100 NFL Players Could Match What The Thompson Twins And Lu Dort Do On Court

A fresh cross-sport debate has taken over social media after former NFL defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko claimed on X that dozens of football players could replicate the role of NBA wings like Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, and Lu Dort. His argument was blunt. He believes the NBA has far fewer truly skilled players and that many roles rely more on size and athleticism than refined ability.

“See here’s the thing about the NBA, I could give you 50-100 guys from the NFL who could do what the Thompson twins or Lu Dort do on a nightly basis. You can’t show me 1 guy from the NBA who could do what Myles Garrett does on a weekly basis. It’s levels.”

The criticism did not stop there. Fehoko questioned overall NBA skill distribution. He suggested only a small percentage of players possess advanced scoring ability or a deep offensive package. The rest, according to him, rely on athletic tools to stay in the league.

“Can we be real? There’s maybe 5% of guys in the NBA that have actual basketball skills and a bag. The other 95% are just oversized athletes that run and jump for 48 minutes a night. In the NFL every position needs skill otherwise you’ll get physically hurt out there.”

He even cited Alperen Sengun as an example of physical play being mistaken for skill, taking a shot at how post play is perceived.

“I be watching Alperen Sengun throw his ass into defenders at the 3 point like he’s at New Orleans bounce club, but y’all will tell me the NBA is more skilled. Gtfo”

His most viral point involved Bronny James. Fehoko argued that if Bronny can see playoff minutes, then elite NFL athletes like DK Metcalf could transition into NBA roles such as a 3 and D wing. That claim triggered strong reactions, especially given the complexity of NBA spacing, defensive rotations, and shooting mechanics.

“Bronny James getting minutes in the playoffs right now & I’m supposed to believe DK Metcalf couldn’t be a two-way 3 & D guy for the Rockets right now.”

“If you are 6’7 250 or less with running and jumping ability, you are nearly guaranteed a NBA contract. You cannot say the same for football. That’s the difference. No more arguing. You all have CTE at this point if you think otherwise.”

This debate is not new. Athletes from both leagues have taken shots at each other before. Austin Rivers once said multiple NBA players could step into the NFL, while few football players could make the NBA. Jalen Brunson echoed a similar stance, backing basketball players’ adaptability. On the other side, figures tied to the NFL have often highlighted physicality and positional demands as key differences.

The truth sits somewhere in between. NBA roles like those played by the Thompson twins and Dort require more than size and effort. Defensive timing, footwork, lateral quickness, and team scheme awareness take years to develop. Shooting alone is a major barrier. Even elite athletes struggle to become consistent perimeter threats at the NBA level.

At the same time, Fehoko’s point about physical readiness in the NFL holds weight. Football demands immediate impact under contact. There is less room for gradual development once a player reaches the field. Every snap carries risk, and technical flaws get exposed quickly.

This argument will keep resurfacing because both leagues value different traits. The NBA prioritizes fluid movement, spacing, and skill under pressure. The NFL prioritizes power, precision, and controlled aggression. Comparing them directly often ignores how specialized each environment is.

Fehoko sparked the conversation again. He did not settle it.