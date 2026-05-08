Why Victor Wembanyama And Stephon Castle Were Laughing After Spurs’ Game 1 Loss

With a critical Game 3 matchup set in Minnesota tonight, momentum in this second-round series is about to swing in a major direction.

While this situation seems like a prime opportunity for the Timberwolves to seize control, it might not be so easy to break the Spurs’ internal confidence in the series. According to ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, they were completely unpazed after losing Game 1, even going so far as to laugh in the locker room.

“There was a conversation in the locker room that took place after Game 1. After the Spurs lost Game 1, apparently, Wembanyama went over to Stephon Castle and in the locker room after losing home court advantage, and they emerged laughing,” said Mike Greenberg on ESPN’s ‘Get Up!’ “And when they asked Wembanyama why, he said, ‘Because we just played as badly as we can possibly play and we still should have won. We only lost by two.'”

The Timberwolves shocked the world with their victory over the Nuggets in round one. Somehow, despite injuries to Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo, and Ayo Dosunmu, they closed out the series in six games and advanced to face the Spurs in round two. Then, in an arguably bigger shock, they beat San Antonio in the opening game of the Semifinals.

The 7’4″ center was held to 11 points on 5-17 shooting, while Anthony Edwards delivered 18 points, three rebounds, three assists, zero steals, and one block on 8-13 shooting off the bench in his first game back from injury. Between his scoring, Julius Randle’s aggression, and Rudy Gobert’s elite interior defense, the Spurs (seemingly) had a lot of reasons to worry about the series. They even called in their former head coach, Gregg Popovich, to help address their mistakes.

Nevertheless, Victor was in good spirits. Even after all their mistakes, the Spurs only lost by two points (104-102). Had just a few things gone their way, the result might have been totally different, and this series might be headed in a whole different direction. Sure enough, just as Victor predicted, the Spurs responded with full force in Game 2.

In a 133-95 win, they controlled the game from the opening tip, sending a message and making a statement that they will not go out without a fight. In the end, it was enough to tilt the momentum entirely toward the Spurs, and it will be up to the Timberwolves to take back the edge at home in Game 3.

If the Spurs can take a 2-1 lead, they can take full control of the series and carry it for the rest of the way, forcing Minnesota to play from behind. Only time will tell if they can get the job done, but Victor’s maturity and emotional stability must not be overlooked. Even at just 22 years old, in his first-ever postseason, he knows not to let emotions guide his actions at this stage of the game.

That’s why he took the Game 1 loss in stride, knowing that his Spurs did not play their best. So far, he’s backed up his confidence with dominant play and victories across the board (5-2 in the playoffs), but the hard work is only just getting started. If Victor wants to finish the job, he must maintain this focus, even if they go on to win the next three games against the Timberwolves.