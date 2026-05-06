Gregg Popovich Is Helping Out Spurs In Film Session After Shocking Game 1 Loss To Wolves

The San Antonio Spurs are looking for answers after a shocking Game 1 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and one familiar figure has already stepped in to help. Legendary coach Gregg Popovich was present during the Spurs’ film session, working alongside the coaching staff as the team prepares adjustments for Game 2.

According to Matthew Tynan on the Locker On Spurs podcast, San Antonio kept practice light following the defeat and focused mainly on film study. The notable detail was Popovich being in the room with players and coaches, actively helping break down the game.

“San Antonio Spurs went really light in practice today. It was a film session. By the way, Gregg Popovich was there sitting in on the film session with the team.”

“Not only was the team there and the current coaching staff, obviously, but Greg Popovich was in the building, in the room with the guys, breaking down film with them. It was cool to see Pop at the facility today.”

For Spurs fans, seeing Popovich involved again carries major emotional weight.

Even though he is no longer in an active coaching role, his presence still looms over the organization. Popovich remains deeply connected to the franchise after stepping away following his stroke rehabilitation process. Reports earlier this year revealed that Tim Duncan had been alongside him almost daily during rehab, highlighting the loyalty and bond built during San Antonio’s dynasty years.

Now, Popovich is back around the team during the playoffs. And the timing matters.

The Spurs were stunned in Game 1 despite a historic performance from Victor Wembanyama. The young superstar delivered one of the greatest defensive playoff games ever, recording 12 blocks along with 15 rebounds and five assists. Yet San Antonio still lost 104-102.

That defeat exposed several issues. Wembanyama struggled offensively, shooting just 5-17 from the field and 0-8 from three. The Spurs also shot only 27.8% from deep as a team, while turnovers and late-game execution hurt them badly. De’Aaron Fox in particular had a rough night, finishing with six turnovers.

Meanwhile, Minnesota got a massive spark from Anthony Edwards, who surprisingly returned from injury and came off the bench to score 18 points in limited action.

That combination swung the game. For San Antonio, this is where Popovich’s basketball mind becomes valuable again. Few coaches in NBA history are better at playoff adjustments.

Throughout his career, Popovich built a dynasty based on preparation, adaptability, and discipline. His ability to simplify problems and get players focused on execution helped the Spurs win five championships and remain contenders across multiple eras.

Popovich being back in the room does not guarantee anything. But for a young Spurs team facing playoff adversity, having one of the greatest basketball minds ever helping behind the scenes is not a bad place to start.