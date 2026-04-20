Tim Duncan Has Been In The Gym With Gregg Popovich Every Day During His Stroke Rehab

Tim Duncan has remained a constant presence during Gregg Popovich’s recovery, showing the same loyalty and discipline that defined their legendary partnership with the San Antonio Spurs. According to Spurs CEO RC Buford, who spoke to First Team studios, Duncan has been in the gym every day alongside Popovich as the Hall of Fame coach works through stroke rehabilitation.

“You know, he’s incredibly disciplined. He’s one of the more disciplined people I’ve ever met in my life. He comes into the gym five days a week, does his rehabilitation, and continues to get better. The most emotional part of his journey now, Tim Duncan has been in the gym with him every day.”

“When Manu Ginóbili, Tony Parker, and Boris Diaw come in from out of town, they’re there with him every day. It’s incredible to see the love and respect they have for each other. None of those guys have to be there. And Gregg Popovich will be there whether they are or not. I think that shows we have a different relationship.”

That bond was built over nearly two decades of sustained excellence. Duncan and Popovich formed one of the most successful player-coach partnerships in NBA history. Together, they won five championships in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014. They reached six NBA Finals and maintained a level of consistency rarely seen in professional sports.

Duncan was the foundation. He won two MVP awards, three Finals MVPs, and anchored a defense that defined the Spurs’ identity. Popovich built the system around him, emphasizing discipline, ball movement, and accountability. Their partnership created a culture that extended beyond wins and losses.

From the early days, when Duncan entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 1997, Popovich trusted him as both a player and a leader. Duncan responded with quiet dominance. He did not chase headlines. Instead, Duncan focused on execution. That alignment allowed the Spurs to evolve over time, transitioning from a post-heavy offense to a motion system that peaked in 2014 with one of the most efficient teams in league history.

Their success was not limited to titles. Popovich became the winningest coach in NBA history, while Duncan finished his career as one of the greatest power forwards ever. More importantly, they built a culture that sustained itself across eras, integrating players like Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker into a system rooted in trust.

That same trust is now visible in Popovich’s recovery. Even after stepping away from coaching following his stroke, he remains connected to the team as president of basketball operations. He has attended practices and spoken to players, offering guidance ahead of the playoffs.

The Spurs built a dynasty on consistency, accountability, and shared purpose. Years later, those values still hold. Popovich continues to fight through rehab with the same discipline that defined his coaching career. Duncan continues to show up, just as he always did.