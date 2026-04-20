Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 2 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Game 2 of the Cavaliers vs. Raptors series tips on Monday at 7:00 PM ET at Rocket Arena, and the first question is simple: was Game 1 the real version of this matchup, or just the first swing?

The Cavaliers took the opener 126-113, flipped the regular-season script, and looked like the better team for most of the night. Donovan Mitchell scored 32, James Harden had 22 points and 10 assists, and the Cavs shot 54% from the field and 50% from three.

That is why Game 2 is about adjustments more than anything else. The Raptors already proved in the regular season that they can make this series awkward. But in Game 1, the Cavaliers kept them out of transition, forced them to play in the half-court, and then won there too. If the game looks the same again, the Cavs will go up 2-0. If the Raptors can change the style, then this gets more interesting before the series shifts.

Injury Report

Raptors

Immanuel Quickley: Questionable (right hamstring strain)

Cavaliers

Thomas Bryant: Out (left calf strain)

Why The Cavs Have The Advantage

The biggest reason to trust the Cavs in Game 2 is what already worked in Game 1. Mitchell and Harden controlled the game with the ball. Mitchell got downhill, scored 32, and kept pressure on the rim. Harden ran the pick-and-roll exactly the way the Cavs need him to, finishing with 22 points and 10 assists. That pair was responsible for more than 80 Cavs points when you count their scoring and direct assists. The Raptors did not have a good answer for that.

The second numbers edge from Game 1 was shooting and shot quality. The Cavs hit 54% from the field and 50% from three. That kind of shooting is hard to repeat exactly, but the process was good too. Harden kept getting the ball into the paint, and the Cavs got clean looks out of those actions. If the Raptors defend the same way, the Cavs should still get enough good shots to win again.

From a matchup standpoint, the most important thing for the Cavs is to keep putting Raptors bigs in space. Harden’s pick-and-roll game was a problem in Game 1 because the Raptors were late on the screen, late on the roll, and slow to take away the pocket pass. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen do not need to create off the dribble. They need catches in simple spots, and Harden gave them that. Six of their 11 made field goals were assisted by Harden in the opener. If that continues, the Raptors’ back line will stay under pressure.

The other key for the Cavs is to make the Raptors play against a set defense again. In Game 1, they did a good job taking away the easy transition game and forcing the Raptors into longer half-court possessions. That is where the matchup starts leaning toward the Cavs, because the Raptors do not have as much clean creation once the floor shrinks. If the Cavs keep the ball, get back, and make the Raptors score over size, the opener starts looking repeatable.

Why The Raptors Have The Advantage

The Raptors’ case starts with one player: Brandon Ingram. He was too quiet in the second half of Game 1, took only one shot after halftime, and finished with just four points in the half. That cannot happen again. If the Raptors are going to win a road playoff game in this series, Ingram has to be a real scorer for all four quarters, not a decoy.

The other possible swing is Immanuel Quickley. He missed Game 1, and the Raptors clearly missed his speed and shooting. He is still only questionable, so there is no guarantee he plays. But if he is available, he gives the Raptors another pull-up guard and another player who can help them get into offense faster. That matters because Game 1 was too slow and too half-court heavy for them.

From a basketball standpoint, the Raptors need to change two things. First, they have to get Ingram more touches early and more touches on purpose. Not just late-clock isolations. He needs catches at the elbow, touches in the mid-post, and chances to pull up before the defense fully loads. If he is more aggressive, then Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett should see cleaner driving lanes.

Second, they have to be better inside. The Cavs won the rebounding battle 33-27 in Game 1, and the Raptors did not get enough from Jakob Poeltl. He played only 21 minutes, and the Raptors ended up using other frontcourt options more than expected. That is a problem in this matchup because the Cavs are strongest when the game is played near the rim. If the Raptors do not hold up better on the glass and in the paint, then all the wing defense in the world will not be enough.

X-Factors

Jarrett Allen is a big one for the Cavs because this is the kind of game where his work can quietly decide a lot. He and Mobley combined for 14 rebounds in Game 1, and Allen looked healthy and active around the basket. If he keeps winning the center minutes, the Cavs can control the paint and make the Raptors play from behind again.

Dean Wade is another one for the Cavs. He is not the headline, but this matchup needs a forward who can defend bigger wings and still keep the floor spaced. If Wade gives the Cavs steady minutes and does not let the Raptors target him, it helps keep the main lineup balanced around Mitchell, Harden, Mobley, and Allen.

For the Raptors, Ingram is the biggest swing player in the game. That is even more true after Game 1. The Raptors need real volume from him, not just efficiency on low usage. If he is aggressive from the start, the whole offense looks different. If not, the Cavs can keep loading toward Barnes and Barrett.

Quickley is the other one, if he plays. His shooting and speed are exactly what the Raptors were missing in the opener. Even if he is limited, he can still help the Raptors get into offense quicker and add one more guard that the Cavs have to respect. If he sits, the pressure on Jamal Shead and the wing creators gets much heavier.

Prediction

Game 2 should be tighter because the Raptors know exactly what went wrong. They need more from Ingram, more from the center spot, and a better shot profile overall. That usually makes the second game more competitive than the first. But the bigger edge still sits with the Cavs. Harden found the matchup quickly, Mitchell was the best player on the floor, and the Cavs got the kind of half-court game they wanted.

Unless the Raptors change the game more than they changed it in Game 1, this still leans Cavs. The safer read is another controlled home win, with the Raptors hanging around longer before the Cavs’ guard play separates the game again.

Prediction: Cavs 114, Raptors 108