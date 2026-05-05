Spurs Player Ratings: Wembanyama’s Playoff Record And Triple-Double Isn’t Enough In Game 1

Despite a historic night from Victor Wembanyama that set a playoff record in blocks, the San Antonio Spurs came up just short in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wembanyama delivered a playoff-record triple-double fueled by his jaw-dropping rim protection, but inefficient shooting and uneven guard play ultimately cost San Antonio in a tightly contested battle.

While the Spurs showed flashes of brilliance, especially defensively, the Timberwolves’ balance and timely execution proved decisive down the stretch.

Here are the player ratings.

Victor Wembanyama: A

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 15 REB, 5 AST, 3 TOV, 12 BLK, 5-17 FG, 0-8 3PT, 1-2 FT, 40 MIN

Even with a rough shooting night, Wembanyama made history with a monstrous triple-double highlighted by a playoff-record 12 blocks. His defensive impact was generational, completely altering Minnesota’s approach at the rim. If his shot had been falling, this could have been an all-time performance.

Julian Champagnie: B+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 8 REB, 1 TOV, 7-12 FG, 3-7 3PT, 32 MIN

Champagnie provided a strong offensive punch, shooting efficiently and spacing the floor well. He also contributed on the glass and played within his role, making him one of the more reliable performers for San Antonio.

Stephon Castle: B+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 6-8 FT, 4-8 FG, 3-5 3PT, 28 MIN

Stephon Castle was one of the bright spots, playing with poise and aggression. He attacked the basket, got to the line, and made smart decisions as a secondary playmaker. A very encouraging playoff performance.

Dylan Harper: B+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 7-13 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-3 FT, 29 MIN

Dylan Harper was excellent off the bench, providing scoring and playmaking. He attacked confidently and gave the Spurs a spark when the offense stalled.

Devin Vassell: B

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 5-11 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-1 FT, 36 MIN

Vassell delivered a solid two-way performance, contributing across multiple categories. His defensive activity stood out, and he knocked down shots at a respectable rate to keep the offense afloat.

Keldon Johnson: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 5-10 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, 24 MIN

Keldon Johnson provided solid scoring off the bench, attacking the rim and playing with physicality. While not overly efficient, he gave the Spurs a needed offensive boost.

Harrison Barnes: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 1 BLK, 3 OREB, 1-1 FG, 10 MIN

Limited minutes, but Barnes made his presence felt on the glass. He didn’t get many scoring opportunities but contributed with effort plays.

De’Aaron Fox: C-

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 6 TOV, 5-14 FG, 0-4 3PT, 33 MIN

De’Aaron Fox struggled to control the game, turning the ball over too frequently and failing to establish offensive rhythm. While he created some opportunities for teammates, his inefficiency and mistakes hurt the Spurs in key moments.

Luke Kornet: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 2 TOV, 0-1 FG, 2-2 FT, 8 MIN

Kornet had a quiet and somewhat sloppy stint, struggling to make a meaningful impact in limited minutes.