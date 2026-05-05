Spurs Player Ratings: Wembanyama’s Playoff Record And Triple-Double Isn’t Enough In Game 1

The San Antonio Spurs fell short in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-102 despite Wembanyama's triple-double that included an all-time playoff record.

Eddie Bitar
4 Min Read
San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Despite a historic night from Victor Wembanyama that set a playoff record in blocks, the San Antonio Spurs came up just short in Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wembanyama delivered a playoff-record triple-double fueled by his jaw-dropping rim protection, but inefficient shooting and uneven guard play ultimately cost San Antonio in a tightly contested battle.

While the Spurs showed flashes of brilliance, especially defensively, the Timberwolves’ balance and timely execution proved decisive down the stretch.
Here are the player ratings.

 

Victor Wembanyama: A

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 15 REB, 5 AST, 3 TOV, 12 BLK, 5-17 FG, 0-8 3PT, 1-2 FT, 40 MIN

Even with a rough shooting night, Wembanyama made history with a monstrous triple-double highlighted by a playoff-record 12 blocks. His defensive impact was generational, completely altering Minnesota’s approach at the rim. If his shot had been falling, this could have been an all-time performance.

 

Julian Champagnie: B+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 8 REB, 1 TOV, 7-12 FG, 3-7 3PT, 32 MIN

Champagnie provided a strong offensive punch, shooting efficiently and spacing the floor well. He also contributed on the glass and played within his role, making him one of the more reliable performers for San Antonio.

 

Stephon Castle: B+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 6-8 FT, 4-8 FG, 3-5 3PT, 28 MIN

Stephon Castle was one of the bright spots, playing with poise and aggression. He attacked the basket, got to the line, and made smart decisions as a secondary playmaker. A very encouraging playoff performance.

 

Dylan Harper: B+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 7-13 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-3 FT, 29 MIN

Dylan Harper was excellent off the bench, providing scoring and playmaking. He attacked confidently and gave the Spurs a spark when the offense stalled.

 

Devin Vassell: B

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 5-11 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-1 FT, 36 MIN

Vassell delivered a solid two-way performance, contributing across multiple categories. His defensive activity stood out, and he knocked down shots at a respectable rate to keep the offense afloat.

 

Keldon Johnson: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 5-10 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, 24 MIN

Keldon Johnson provided solid scoring off the bench, attacking the rim and playing with physicality. While not overly efficient, he gave the Spurs a needed offensive boost.

 

Harrison Barnes: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 1 BLK, 3 OREB, 1-1 FG, 10 MIN

Limited minutes, but Barnes made his presence felt on the glass. He didn’t get many scoring opportunities but contributed with effort plays.

 

De’Aaron Fox: C-

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 6 TOV, 5-14 FG, 0-4 3PT, 33 MIN

De’Aaron Fox struggled to control the game, turning the ball over too frequently and failing to establish offensive rhythm. While he created some opportunities for teammates, his inefficiency and mistakes hurt the Spurs in key moments.

 

Luke Kornet: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 2 TOV, 0-1 FG, 2-2 FT, 8 MIN

Kornet had a quiet and somewhat sloppy stint, struggling to make a meaningful impact in limited minutes.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
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