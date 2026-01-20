Knicks Considering Karl-Anthony Towns Trade: Three Teams Have Had Discussions

The calls for change are growing louder in New York amid an ugly stretch of basketball, and Karl-Anthony Towns may be the scapegoat they use to make that change. With weeks to go before the NBA’s trade deadline, recent evidence suggests that the Knicks are considering a major tweak at center that has multiple teams in pursuit.

According to Newsday’s Steve Popper, the Knicks have not ruled out trading their all-star big man this season and could opt to replace him depending on what they get back. For now, the Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, and Charlotte Hornets have emerged as the likeliest trade destinations so far, as some of the few teams with the assets and pressure to strike a deal.

At 2-9 in their last 11 games, the Knicks are in a desperate situation as a roster built to win now. Between Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns, they have more than enough firepower on paper to keep up with the best teams in the league, but they have struggled hard over the past few weeks. Now, at 25-18 (third in the East), the Knicks are just a few losses away from falling out of the top six entirely.

At this point, the Knicks likely wouldn’t be looking for a star return for Towns. They need more consistent defenders and a more physical, versatile center to patrol the paint and set screens for Brunson. Of course, with three years and $171 million left on his deal, teams aren’t going to pay the premium for a guy who’d be on his third team in three seasons.

For the Grizzlies, acquiring Towns may be the best path to keeping Ja happy. With a package that includes guys like Kentavius Caldwell-Pope, Santi Aldama, or Ty Jerome (along with draft capital), Memphis could create a new deadly “big three” that features Morant, Towns, and Jaren Jackson Jr. At this point, the Grizzlies are eager to get back to contention and this could be a way to do that without shaking things up in a massive way.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic make an equally fitting spot for Towns. Led by Paolo Panchero and Franz Wagner, they have the foundations of a solid team, but they still need one or two more pieces to compete. If they’re willing to offer Jalen Suggs or Jonathan Issac in a deal along with some picks, it could be all they need to add an all-star big man to their developing young core. His addition could turn them into a major player in the East, provided Tyus Jones can fill the starting point guard role.

Finally, there’s the Charlotte Hornets. At 12th in the standings (16-27), they are bottom-feeders in the East, but they’ve been showing some signs of life lately with recent wins over the Thunder and Lakers. Making a trade work here would be tricky, but the Knicks might be keen to consider a package of Miles Bridges, Josh Green, and Grant Williams. In return, the Hornets can become a real playoff threat with plenty of shooting and shot-creation besides LaMelo.

Ultimately, the situation is still tentative with Towns. In just his second season as a Knick, no trade is imminent, but he’s also not untouchable. If the right offer is made, the Knicks will accept if they believe it can help improve their title chances. In 40 games this season, Towns is averaging 21.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.7 blocks, 0.9 steals, and .7 blocks per game on 46.7% shooting and 35.8% shooting from three.