NBA Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Anthony Davis To Rockets, Kevin Durant To Wizards

The Houston Rockets‘ season came to an end on an unsavory note after they were knocked out of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round. While this undoubtedly reflects poorly on the franchise, it may have a greater impact on Kevin Durant‘s legacy.

Kevin Durant was arguably the Rockets’ best player during the regular season. As the team’s leading scorer, even at this stage in his career, Durant positioned himself as a vital player in the rotation. Unfortunately, once the playoffs rolled around, Durant’s long-standing playoff losing streak grew, and his eventual absence due to injury was the icing on the cake.

Durant’s reputation has taken a sharp dive, especially in light of the Rockets’ failed playoff run and his burner account controversy. Now, with trade rumors heating up again, the 37-year-old’s future in Houston seems uncertain.

But what if there was a scenario that could play out well for Kevin Durant as well as the Rockets?

Along with Durant, recent trade buzz has also seen Washington Wizards superstar Anthony Davis generate some attention. Despite his recent interest in being a part of Washington’s rebuild, when factoring in his goals and aspirations, sources have suggested that Davis may be traded before the new season begins.

In some ways, this could present an ideal scenario for the Rockets. With an opportunity to offload Durant, here is a potential trade proposal that would allow Houston to acquire Anthony Davis from Washington instead.

Proposed Trade Details

Houston Rockets Receive: Anthony Davis

Washington Wizards Receive: Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith

We have formulated trade packages sending Anthony Davis to the Houston Rockets in the past. In light of his $58.4 million cap hit for the 2026-27 season, however, creating any package can prove to be a hassle. Thus, by simply including Durant and a player like Dorian Finney-Smith in the deal, the trade is more feasible.

Once Kevin Durant’s veteran extension kicks in next year, Durant’s contract value will drop considerably, falling to $43.9 million. While a straight swap deal would have been preferred, in order to take on Davis’ massive cap hit, the Rockets would be forced to part with Finney-Smith’s $13.3 million contract to make the money work.

Does Acquiring Anthony Davis Help The Rockets?

Although the Rockets would be parting with a superstar and a reliable wing player, what they receive in return may prove more worthwhile.

Anthony Davis, when healthy, is arguably one of the best two-way players in the NBA. While boasting a versatile offensive skill set, Davis’ defensive instincts and ability to guard multiple positions remain top-notch.

Due to recurring injuries, Anthony Davis has struggled to have an impact over the last few seasons. Last season, Davis appeared in only 20 games for the Mavericks.

Still, when he was available, Dallas notched a 10-10 record while the big man averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game on 50.6% shooting from the field.

In theory, Anthony Davis’ arrival could address many of Houston’s current issues.

Although the Rockets are terrific at defending around the perimeter, their interior defense is slightly lacking. Considering that Alperen Sengun is routinely called out for his poor defensive effort, adding a DPOY-caliber player such as Davis could easily address these problems.

Offensively, playing for the Rockets may be ideal for the 10-time All-Star. Considering that he would be playing in his preferred position, Davis may enjoy much more flexibility in his role. With the familiarity and comfort impacting his performance, he could prove to be an upgrade to Houston’s rotation.

Why Should The Wizards Trade For Kevin Durant?

For the Wizards, this trade may not have much of an impact from a rebuilding perspective, especially since both Kevin Durant and Dorian Finney-Smith are veteran assets. However, from a marketing standpoint, Durant’s arrival could be quite significant.

As a Washington native, Kevin Durant’s return to the city could help boost fan interest again. With the Wizards looking to rebrand around Trae Young and Alex Sarr as the franchise’s future duo, drawing more attention to the team could play out in their favor.

Both Durant and Finney-Smith are capable of holding their own on the floor, too. Durant’s averages of 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game on an efficient 52.0% shooting from the field and 41.3% from three-point range from last season speak volumes about his ability.

Meanwhile, Finney-Smith has earned a reputation for being a reliable 3-and-D player. Although he only averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game last season, it can be argued that the dip in playing time may have affected his performance.

Realistically, the Wizards may be more interested in a young player like Tari Eason or some draft capital as compensation. But the Rockets may be unwilling to part with such assets at this stage.

Is Kevin Durant’s Time In Houston Over?

When Kevin Durant was traded to the Rockets last season, there was a general expectation that Houston would be a title contender this year, though the Rockets’ GM suggests otherwise. Unfortunately, with recurring injuries and internal chemistry issues plaguing the team, it appears the Rockets just fell apart.

While this could be attributed to the aforementioned reasons, such conditions appear to have become a trend with every team Kevin Durant has been on.

In some ways, this may also be a narrative created against the superstar. But considering the gravity of the situation in Houston, it may be safer to assume that Durant will be on the trade block this offseason.

Although his reputation has taken a hit, Durant is expected to garner some interest in trade talks. With teams looking to add a veteran scorer with a championship pedigree, the 16-time All-Star may still prove impactful in the right environment.