Jason Collins, NBA’s First Openly Gay Player, Dies At 47

Just as the basketball world was digesting the tragic passing of Memphis Grizzlies center Brandon Clarke, some more unfortunate news emerged on Tuesday. Former NBA player Jason Collins, the first openly gay athlete to play in any of North America’s four major sports leagues, has passed away at the age of 47.

Collins had revealed in December 2025 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer. His family announced in a statement via the NBA that he lost his battle with the illness.

“We are heartbroken to share that Jason Collins, our beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, has died after a valiant fight with glioblastoma. Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly.”

Collins had said that this illness was like “a monster with tentacles spreading across the underside of my brain, the width of a baseball.” There is no cure, and the average prognosis is only 11 to 14 months.

In line with his character, Collins declared, “If that’s all the time I have left, I’d rather spend it trying a course of treatment that might one day be a new standard of care for everyone.” The basketball world has lost a great man.

The Houston Rockets had selected Collins with the 18th pick in the 2001 NBA Draft and then traded him to the New Jersey Nets. The big man out of Stanford would go on to play for six teams in 13 seasons in the NBA, and it was towards the end that he made the announcement that cemented his place in history.

Collins came out as gay in the cover story of the May 6, 2013, issue of Sports Illustrated. It was a momentous occasion.

Collins had become a free agent that offseason, and no opportunities came his way at first following this announcement. Eventually, in February 2014, the Brooklyn Nets signed him to a 10-day contract.

On Feb. 23, Collins became the first openly gay athlete to play in an NBA game when he checked in with 10:28 left in the second quarter of the Nets’ clash with the Los Angeles Lakers. His first home game was on March 3 against the Chicago Bulls, and he got quite an ovation from the crowd that night.

“We want Collins! Put in Collins” Jason Collins came out 13 years ago After the season That summer he was not invited to camp Not signed All year Until his old team the Nets gave him a 10-day with weeks left His first home game was March 3, 2014: pic.twitter.com/wZfWe0M55a — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 13, 2026

Collins was given another 10-day contract on March 5 and then spent the rest of the season with the team. As seen in the clip, Jason Kidd was the Nets’ head coach at the time, and he had played alongside Collins when the franchise was in New Jersey. Kidd deserves a pat on the back for wanting him on his team, and he took to X to express his pain at the news of the passing.

“This one hurts. Jason Collins was a pioneer. He had courage like you’ve never seen. He was an incredible teammate. And having him in Brooklyn at the start of my coaching journey meant so much. Those who knew him were blessed to call him a friend. You are already missed my brother. Rest in power.”

Collins would then retire in November 2014 and become an NBA Cares ambassador. NBA commissioner Adam Silver sang his praises for all he did on and off the court in a statement.

“Jason Collins’ impact and influence extended far beyond basketball as he helped make the NBA, WNBA and larger sports community more inclusive and welcoming for future generations. He exemplified outstanding leadership and professionalism throughout his 13-year NBA career and in his dedicated work as an NBA Cares Ambassador. Jason will be remembered not only for breaking barriers, but also for the kindness and humanity that defined his life and touched so many others.

“On behalf of the NBA, I send my heartfelt condolences to Jason’s husband, Brunson, and his family, friends and colleagues across our leagues.”

While Collins is no longer with us, it’s safe to say he’ll never be forgotten.

As mentioned earlier, news of Collins’ passing was the second hammer blow of the day. It was announced earlier that Clarke had passed away at the age of 29 on Monday. There is no official word yet about the cause of his death.