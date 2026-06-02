Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Jordan Shuts Down Trophy Room Store, Brand Moving Online

Marcus Jordan is now focusing on better aligning opportunities.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read

Credit: Fadeaway World

Michael Jordan’s youngest son, Marcus Jordan, has announced the closure of his Trophy Room store at 50 S. Rosalind Ave. in Orlando, FL.  Marcus took to Instagram on Monday to share that he is stepping away from Trophy Room while retaining the trademark and IP, with the brand moving online.

“After careful deliberation & 10 amazing years, I’ve decided to pause & step away from my role at TROPHY ROOM™ to focus on new opportunities that better align with where I am today – both professionally and personally.

“I’m forever grateful for an incredible 10-year run and I’m deeply thankful to all of our customers and partners who made it so special.

“Effective Today, June 1st, I am stepping back & retaining the TROPHY ROOM™ Trademark & IP as the store goes through a transition from our brick & mortar experience to exclusively online as a different brand.

“I’m excited for a new chapter & new challenges. My time at TROPHY ROOM™ will stay with me forever. I truly appreciate the continued love and support.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Trophy Room (@heirmj523)

This post also included sample Trophy Room x Air Jordan 6 colorways. They were to be released in the fall of 2025, but were later scrapped.

Trophy Room’s collaboration with the Jordan Brand was what made it a popular destination for sneakerheads. The first collaboration, two Air Jordan 23s, was launched in 2016 to celebrate the opening of the first store at Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida, in May of that year. That store would close in May 2019, and the business was taken online.

Then, in April 2022, a new store opened on Rosalind Avenue, and it would house some of the rarest Jordan collectibles. The most recent collaboration came in 2024 with the Air Jordan 1 Low.

Amid all the success, there was some controversy, too. There were accusations of backdoor selling, but Marcus denied any wrongdoing. That is something that never quite went away, though.

It will be interesting to see what Marcus does next. A lot of what was relayed in this statement was pretty vague, so we’ll have to wait and watch.

Marcus is the second child of Michael and his first wife, Juanita Vanoy. He played basketball at the high school level and then at the University of Central Florida, but decided against going pro like his father.

Marcus instead graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Rosen College of Hospitality Management in 2013. He’d stay out of the spotlight, for the most part, for years, but then thrust himself into it in 2022 by dating Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife.

Larsa being 16 years older than Marcus was bad enough in the eyes of many, but tensions between Michael and Scottie, former teammates on the Chicago Bulls, made the whole thing even worse. They wouldn’t be together for too long, though, as they split in 2024. Those around them might have breathed a sigh of relief over this controversial relationship ending.

Marcus would later find himself in hot water in 2025 when he was arrested in Florida on DUI and cocaine possession charges. He is trying to stay out of trouble now.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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