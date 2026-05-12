LeBron James Reflects On Year 23: “I Was Put Into Positions I Never Played In My Career Before”

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ postseason run came to an end on Monday night following a 115-110 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. With this, the Lakers’ offseason begins, and with this, more questions arise about LeBron James‘ future.

With the loss in Game 4, LeBron James officially saw his 23rd campaign in the NBA come to an end. While being swept at 41 years old may be disappointing to many, during his postgame interview, James had a positive reaction to the season as a whole.

“We fell a little short, obviously. But I’m not looking at my year as a disappointment, that’s for damn sure,” James stated. “I was put into positions I never played in my career before, actually in my life. I’ve never been a third option in my life.”

“So, to be able to thrive in that role for that period of time, and then to have to step back into the role I’ve been accustomed to over my career, over my life… And to be able to thrive under that, and just my teammates allowing me to lead them under extreme circumstances. That was pretty cool for me at this stage in my career.”

LeBron James has been nothing short of remarkable this season. Despite missing the first 14 games of the season due to a sciatic nerve injury, James worked his way back into the rotation and contributed to winning.

From leading the team to making the necessary sacrifices to ensure victory, James truly did it all this year. With several broken records, along with averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game in the regular season, James’ versatility shone.

Still, the superstar’s biggest moments came in the team’s darkest hours. After both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves were sidelined with injury, James stepped into the role of the primary option again, helping the Lakers cement their grip on the fourth seed in the West.

Although the Purple and Gold were swept in the second round of the playoffs, James’ heroics in the first-round series against the Rockets cannot be forgotten. Considering that he averaged 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game in the postseason, even in Year 23, he was one of the best players on the floor.

With 24 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists in Game 4 against OKC, James ended the season on a high note. Still, this only paves the way for growing uncertainty in the offseason.

Having played out the final year of his $52.6 million contract, LeBron James will head into the offseason as a free agent. While many rumors suggest that the forward could leave Los Angeles to play for a title-contending team, others hint at the possibility of retirement.

When discussing the notion of retirement with the media, he said:

“With my future, I don’t know, obviously. Obviously, we’re still fresh from losing, and I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds for me as it stands tonight.”

James’ retirement has probably been one of the major talking points involving the superstar this season. While he himself has remained ambiguous on that front, he has ensured that all questions will be answered in the offseason after further discussions with his family.