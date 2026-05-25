Draymond Green Threatens Violence Against Kids After Being Called Out By Knicks Fan

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has committed a fair few hostile acts on the court, and he has now threatened to commit one off it, too. Green hadn’t been too high on the New York Knicks during the regular season, so a fan with the username @HanaHoops on X called him out after they took a 3-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

“Come outside b**** Draymond Green,” the fan wrote.

That is one insult that NBA players do not take very kindly to. To say Green was angry would be an understatement.

“Watch your mouth before I crush those dirty a** kids in your banner,” Green replied.

Watch your mouth before I crush those dirty ass kids in your banner. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 24, 2026

Now, this would have been controversial regardless. What made it worse was that this fan’s X header has an old picture of two very young girls. This user later shared that it was she and her twin sister.

For Green to put something like this up is ridiculous. There are plenty of other ways to react to that insult that don’t involve threatening violence against children. It only adds to the notion that the 36-year-old has some anger issues. It is quite absurd that this post hasn’t been taken down or that an apology of some sort hasn’t been issued.

Getting back to the origin of this beef, Green had been one of the Knicks’ biggest doubters. First, back in October 2025, he claimed no team in the Eastern Conference can win the championship this season.

A few days later, Green said the Knicks aren’t true contenders and lack championship DNA. He believed they didn’t have what it takes to win at the highest level.

Then, with just one game left in December, the Knicks had posted an impressive 23-9 record. Green still left them off his updated list of contenders. There was no team from the East there again.

Fast forward to the playoffs, and Green called out Knicks fans for celebrating early after the team beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The four-time All-Star felt they were having a parade already and claimed this was why their players quit in the Conference Finals. It was an odd comment.

All this considered, it’s no surprise that Knicks fans have been upset with Green. He did, though, shower praise on the team before Game 3 against the Cavaliers on Inside the NBA.

“There’s no one playing better than the New York Knicks,” Green said. “They’ve been consistently good on both sides of the basketball. They’re really connecting the game. They’re using their defense to fuel their offense… Because they’re using their defense to fuel their offense, it’s not just Jalen Brunson standing there in front of the defense. They’re out in transition.

“Then when Jalen Brunson need to make the play, they double team, he hit the open guy, and they’re capitalizing,” Green continued. “There’s no team playing better than the New York Knicks right now.”

Those comments led a Knicks fan to call Green a bandwagoner on X. He fired back by pointing out that he has won more than they have.

“Why would I?” Green asked. “I got more rings than yall. I don’t need to be on anyone’s bandwagon.”

Green has won four championships with the Warriors. As for the Knicks, they have won only two championships in their history. The second one came all the way back in 1973. The Knicks also last made the NBA Finals only in 1999, but that drought looks set to finally end now.

Game 4 tips off at Rocket Arena on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The Knicks enter that clash on a remarkable 10-game winning streak, and you wouldn’t bet against them making it 11.