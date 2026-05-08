Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Speaks On Flagrant Foul On Austin Reaves In Game 2 vs. Lakers

Tempers flared during Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although the Thunder eventually secured a 125-107 victory, a surprising incident involving Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Austin Reaves earlier in the game demanded further explanation.

Early in the third quarter on Thursday night, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received a flagrant 1 foul for seemingly hitting Austin Reaves and dragging him down by the elbow. During his postgame media availability, Gilgeous-Alexander shed more light on this play, stating:

“I didn’t get an explanation. But I also didn’t ask. I’m not going to be able to change the call, so I didn’t really care. I felt like he was hung around me, and I just tried to get loose. Our arms got caught. Unfortunate. Yeah, I didn’t mean to hurt him (Austin), obviously. But it’s the way it goes. I got a flagrant. It is what it is. We move on.”

“I didn’t want to use it as a distraction,” Gilgeous-Alexander continued. “Our team did a great job. Handled our business from there. But as I said, these guys are gamers. No matter what happens, we’ve had ups and downs all year. Guys have been in and out of the lineup. We know how to get a game no matter who is on the floor, and we showed it tonight.”

It can be argued that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is underplaying the foul to some extent. When examining the play again, though Reaves’ arms were around the Thunder superstar at the start, Gilgeous-Alexander very clearly locks Reaves up before harming his elbow.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander called for a Flagrant foul on this play. pic.twitter.com/oMX4OTLWT8 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 8, 2026

While this certainly meets the criteria for a flagrant 1, it is rather shocking to see Gilgeous-Alexander commit such a play.

When also noting that this is the first flagrant foul of his career, it highlights the intensity of the playoffs and the Thunder’s physical approach to the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander On Physicality In The Playoffs

Although the Thunder are known for their physicality, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander admitted that the team has stepped things up in the playoffs. During his postgame press conference, Gilgeous-Alexander spoke about the importance of physical play, stating:

“It just makes the game more fun. Certain things get let go that they usually don’t. It’s just basketball at the end of the day. This time of the year is the purest form of the sport and of the game. I love this format more, for sure.”

Considering how this approach has impacted their defense, subsequently boosting their chances of winning games, there is every reason for Gilgeous-Alexander to love this format.

With players like Alex Caruso, Lu Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Cason Wallace on the roster, the Thunder benefit from having multiple enforcers who are capable of contributing on both ends of the floor.

As impressive as OKC has been, many players have sounded off against the officials for turning a blind eye to some of the team’s rough play. With Thursday night’s game also being deemed controversial for this reason, the criticism surrounding the Thunder continues to grow.