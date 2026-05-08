76ers vs. Knicks Game 3 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Philadelphia 76ers host the New York Knicks for Game 3 of their second-round matchup on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. The Knicks currently hold a 2-0 lead in the series after winning Game 2 108-102. Game 3 will bring the series to Philadelphia, as the franchise hopes to protect its home court, as the Knicks did in the first two games.

The 76ers were without Joel Embiid in Game 2, but still managed to keep the game close down the stretch. Tyrese Maxey rebounded from a tough Game 1 by scoring 26 points in Game 2, complemented by Paul George’s 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks. Kelly Oubre Jr. also contributed 19 points and five rebounds in the loss.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 26 points and six assists, while OG Anunoby had 24 points, five rebounds, two assists, and four blocks before exiting the game with a hamstring injury. Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points (6-8 FG), 10 rebounds, and seven assists in another low-usage, but highly efficient performance. Mikal Bridges contributed 18 points in the win.

The 76ers are fighting to keep their Playoff run alive in Game 3, with no team ever completing a comeback from down 3-0. They did manage a 3-1 series comeback in the first round, but the franchise won’t want to be in that position again.

Injury Report

Knicks

Mitchell Robinson: Probable (illness)

OG Anunoby: Questionable (hamstring)

Josh Hart: Questionable (thumb)

76ers

Joel Embiid: Questionable (ankle)

Why The 76ers Have The Advantage

The 76ers showed signs of life in Game 2, bouncing back from a blowout loss in Game 1. The team was coming off a grueling 3-1 series comeback over the Celtics, so their fatigue in Game 1 made sense. Game 2 was a far more competitive matchup, which the 76ers almost won despite being without Embiid.

This was a closely-fought contest, which the 76ers controlled for most of the game. They entered halftime with a one-point lead and were undone by a rough fourth-quarter performance, during which the entire team scored just 12 points. The 76ers won several key battles in this clash, primarily outshooting the Knicks by going 13-34 from three compared to New York’s 7-26. Philly also won the rebounding battle 39-37, primarily because they grabbed 11 offensive rebounds while the Knicks managed just nine.

If Embiid is back and the 76ers can maintain the shooting form they found in Game 2, the 76ers will stand a great chance at avoiding a 3-1 deficit. Their eight-man rotation might not have a lot of depth, but the versatility of their core role-players, such as Oubre, V.J. Edgecombe, and Quentin Grimes, allows them to attack matchups against the Knicks, who have been over-reliant on their core four players in this series.

With them already finding their shooting form and being at home in Game 3, the 76ers will like their chances at stealing a win to keep the series competitive going forward.

Why The Knicks Have The Advantage

The Knicks proved they can win a Playoff game even when they’re shooting poorly with their Game 2 performance. They had no good luck while shooting from three, but they ensured they won out on all the margins possible to build their series lead in Game 2.

The Knicks won several key battles that helped them overcome their poor shooting, such as points off turnovers (23-9), points-in-paint (56-30), fastbreak points (15-9), and second-chance points (11-8). That’s 33 extra points they created against the 76ers in a six-point win, highlighting the importance of winning these battles to secure Game 2 despite their poor shooting. They also won the turnover battle 13-18.

New York has an overall better roster who have looked like a more dangerous team in the Playoffs so far. Their only two losses in the postseason have been one-point losses to the Atlanta Hawks, so they’ve had the most postseason success in 2026 of any team not named the OKC Thunder, who are currently undefeated. The Knicks need to establish their status as the best team in the East in Game 3 to take an unassailable lead and return to the Conference Finals for the second-straight year.

The franchise will be eagerly waiting to see what happens with Anunoby, Hart, and Embiid for this clash, as they are three of the most important players in this series. New York’s advantage will be greatly reduced if both Anunoby and Hart are rested for Game 3 to protect their health, but the Brunson and Towns duo has also proven over this Playoff run that they can lead this franchise to wins based on their production alone.

X-Factors

VJ Edgecombe is the biggest swing piece on the 76ers. He single-handedly helped the franchise steal a win on the road against the Celtics. While he’s averaged 14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists over the two games of this series, he might break the Knicks defense down with his shooting and driving pressure, especially if Anunoby and Hart miss this game.

Paul George has been having a great run in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. He’s averaged 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists over the 2026 Playoffs and has been one of the most consistent two-way contributors on the 76ers. He’s the de facto on-ball second option behind Maxey, and if he can reliably impact the game offensively in Game 3, the Knicks might not have the supplemental pieces to keep up with the 35-year-old forward.

Mikal Bridges will play a huge role in Game 3. Even if Anunoby and Hart are made available, there’s a high chance that they’ll be laboring with their current injuries. As a result, Bridges won’t have much room for error, especially offensively. He needs to emerge as the definite third option behind Brunson and Towns in Game 3 if the Knicks hope to take a 3-0 series lead in the second round.

Even if Embiid misses Game 3, Mitchell Robinson will be one of the key players for the Knicks. The 28-year-old center has averaged 5.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 blocks through the 2026 NBA Playoffs, playing limited minutes but having a massive impact in that time. His defensive ability in the paint will be crucial, especially with the 76ers having many players who can drive and attack the rim if needed.

Prediction

The 76ers will surprise their doubters and come out with a Game 3 win. The Knicks are a little beat up and might not match the energy of a desperate 76ers team, who’ll need to secure this win if they hope to keep their Playoff run alive. Embiid might be back after being listed as probable in Game 2 before withdrawing as a last-minute scratch, with his presence alone creating the swing the 76ers need to seal this win.

Prediction: 76ers 113, Knicks 107