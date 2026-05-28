Spurs Players Reveal Mindset Ahead Of Must-Win Game 6 vs. Thunder

It’s win or go home for the San Antonio Spurs tonight, and there are a few things working in their favor. Besides a clean injury report, they will have the support of their home fans in one final push to save the season.

While pressure is mounting on all sides, the Spurs are showing no signs of breaking. In fact, despite facing the prospect of elimination, they are presenting a unified front defined by fierce determination and unwavering perseverance. For swingman Keldon Johnson, it’s about not backing down from the formula that’s got them this far.

“It’s sink or swim,” said Johnson, via Zack Hedrick. “When your back is against the wall, you have to win. By any means, whatever we have to do to get the win. Don’t try to deviate or do anything different, just triple down on what we do, and what we’re good at, and I think we’ll be in great shape.”

Young forward Julian Champagnie echoed a similar sentiment. Despite losing Game 5 in a 13-point blowout, he remains confident that his team will come ready to play on Thursday night at the Frost Bank Center.

“I think we’ll be fine,” said Champagnie. “I think we’ll be ready to play the next game, obviously. It’s a win-or-go-home situation. So, I’m 100% sure everybody will come to play.”

The Thunder shot 43.8% from three in Tuesday’s win (127-114), going 14-32 overall. Powered by two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, center Chet Holmgren, and veteran guard Alex Caruso off the bench, their offense looked like a well-oiled machine, contrasting greatly to what we saw in the previous game (just 82 points in a 21-point loss).

Star point guard De’Aaron Fox believes the first step in taking them down is matching their desperation and urgency. Even as the defending champions, OKC is fighting harder than ever, and the Spurs cannot allow themselves to get outworked in the effort battles.

“You want to come in and be the desperate team,” said De’Aaron Fox. “If we go out there, and we still want to do the things that we do, but we want to continue to make it tough on them, the way that we want our games. If they’re making shots, it is what it is, but just try to make it tough on them.”

The Spurs are facing adversity now for reasons that go beyond just their fight against the Thunder. Superstar big man Victor Wembanyama recently made headlines (and prompted a warning from the NBA) for skipping media availability, prompting theories that we could see a man looking for revenge tonight. In many ways, it has the makings of another legacy-defining game for Victor, following his historic night in Game 1, when he dropped 41 points, 24 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and three blocks on 56.0% shooting and 50.0% shooting from three. Nevertheless, many on the Spurs continue to hold faith.

“We need to find a way back here for Game 7,” said guard Stephon Castle. “I feel like we’ve been great when we’re desperate all year, so I’m excited to see how we’ll respond.”

The stars have aligned for the Spurs to respond in force tonight, but it remains to be seen if it will be enough to stay alive against the defending NBA champions. Between the losses, the foul-baiting accusations, and now criticism from the fans (directed at Victor Wembanyama), frustration is mounting, and only a disciplined, united playstyle can save the Spurs’ season now.