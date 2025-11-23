Kevin Durant On Michael Jordan: “The GOAT. Perfect Basketball Player. Perfect Businessman.”

Kevin Durant calls Michael Jordan the perfect player and his dream Boardroom guest.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Toyota Center.
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant has played long enough and at a top level to be immune to moments of awe, but even he has one name that sits above the rest. When Kay Adams asked him on Up and Adams show who his dream Boardroom guest would be, Durant didn’t pause or workshop the answer.

“Michael Jordan… He has so much aura, and he can say anything, and it just sounds perfect.”

It was a respect of one generational player talking about a legend who changed everything for the NBA. Durant spoke about Jordan with a kind of clarity that only comes from studying someone for years together.

And he didn’t just stop at admiration. Durant had a list of questions ready, thoughtful ones that show how much he thinks about the game on a deeper level.

“What players does he watch? What does he think about the style of play compared to the style of play in his era? The difference in sports medicine back then and compared to what we do, how we do it today.”

“Like, I mean, I got so many questions I ask, I’m like, man, I could go on and on. I mean, that’s the GOAT, man. That’s just the perfect basketball player, perfect businessman. Like, he just taught everybody how to be great on the court and also how to maximize what you do off the floor too. He was perfect, man.”

These are the kind of questions only a legend would even think to ask. Durant wasn’t interested in the surface-level questions. He wanted to know what Jordan thinks about the modern NBA, how he would break down today’s pace and spacing, and how he views the physical advantages that current players benefit from. There was a sense that Durant could talk to Jordan for hours and still feel like he barely scratched the surface.

That’s Durant, one of the greatest offensive talents the league has ever produced, calling Jordan perfect. And it wasn’t hyperbole. Durant genuinely sees Jordan as the model, the blueprint for greatness, from the mindset to the branding to the way he carried himself when the lights were brightest.

Durant has praised Kobe Bryant many times. He has talked about modeling parts of his game after Tracy McGrady. But when he talks about Jordan, there’s no sense of comparison. Jordan isn’t someone Durant measures himself against. He’s someone he studies.

In a league where the GOAT debate never dies, Durant didn’t bother building an argument or weighing categories. He didn’t mention stats or rings or eras. He just told the truth as he sees it.

For him, it’s Jordan, the aura, the influence, the dominance, the total package. The player who set the standard, he still chases.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reaccts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images “We Are Not That Good” – Nikola Jokic Gives Reality Check To Nuggets Despite 12-4 Record
Next Article Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at the Mortgage Matchup Center. JJ Redick Calls Chris Paul ‘The Ultimate Winner’ Despite Never Winning A Championship
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like