Kings End 8-Game Losing Streak With Win Over Nuggets As Russell Westbrook Haunts His Former Team

The Sacramento Kings finally returned to winning ways with a stunning 128-123 win over the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Saturday. The Kings entered this game having lost eight in a row, all by double digits, and another loss appeared to be on the cards when the Nuggets went up 13 in the third quarter.

The Kings weren’t going to throw in the towel this time around, though, and former Nugget Russell Westbrook would end up powering them to the unlikeliest of victories. Westbrook had 21 points (9-16 FG), six rebounds, 11 assists, one steal, and one block on the night. His backup, Dennis Schroder, also chipped in with 21 points (6-8 FG), three rebounds, and seven assists off the bench.

In total, the Kings had five players score at least 15 points. It was a balanced offensive showing, and they have now improved to 4-13 on the season.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, ended up wasting what was an incredible performance by Nikola Jokic. Jokic had 44 points (16-28 FG), 13 rebounds, and seven assists in this one. The three-time MVP had 20 points in the fourth quarter alone, and it was just another impressive showing in what has been an amazing season so far.

Jokic did get some help in this one, as his co-star Jamal Murray chipped in with 23 points (9-18 FG), two rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and one block. Cam Johnson had his best game as a Nugget as well, with 20 points (7-11 FG), five rebounds, four assists, and one block.

Only one other Nugget got to double digits, though. They were short-handed here with Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun being out, and needed some of the other role players to step up. They didn’t, and that has led to the Nuggets dropping to 12-4.

Here are some of the takeaways from the game.

1. Russell Westbrook’s Revenge Game

Westbrook surprised many when he opted out of his player option with the Nuggets for 2025-26. It seemed like an odd decision, but he later revealed that the team didn’t want him back.

Westbrook made it clear he wasn’t going to a place where he wasn’t wanted, and he made them pay for their stance here. The 37-year-old had 15 points (6-7 FG) in the fourth quarter, including a tough fadeaway that put the Kings up 123-117 in the final minute.

It was Westbrook’s heroics that helped the Kings withstand that onslaught from Jokic in the period. They probably would have lost this one if he hadn’t turned back the clock.

Westbrook has now had two of his best performances of this season against the Nuggets. He had a season-high 26 points when the teams met for the first time on Nov. 3. Westbrook still ended up on the losing side that night, but managed to get his revenge here.

2. A Disastrous Defensive Performance By The Nuggets

The Kings have struggled offensively this season, but you wouldn’t have thought that was the case watching this game. They shot 52.7% from the field in this one, a new season-best mark.

This wasn’t a case of the Kings just getting hot in a particular phase, either, as they scored 30 points in each of the four quarters. The Nuggets allowed them to rack up 37 in the fourth, and you’re not going to win too many games when you allow your opponent to score at will.

The Nuggets certainly missed Gordon and Braun on the defensive end against the Kings. They are two of the best defenders on the team, and it’s unclear when they’ll be back. Braun is out indefinitely with an ankle sprain, while Gordon suffered a hamstring strain in the 112-109 win over the Houston Rockets last time out.

As if not having Gordon and Braun wasn’t bad enough, this was also a third game in four nights for the Nuggets. They just seemed to be running out of gas as the game went on.

The Nuggets could do with a small break, and they do get three days off after Monday’s contest against the Memphis Grizzlies.

3. The Difference In Bench Production

The Nuggets came into this game against the Kings with nine wins in their last 10 games. Their only loss during that stretch came to the Chicago Bulls, and what stood out there was the difference in bench production.

The Bulls won 130-127 that night thanks to a ridiculous 66-9 advantage in bench scoring. The Kings didn’t have quite that big of an advantage here, but it was still a significant one, as the Nuggets’ bench was outscored 48-20. Schroder alone had more points than all of them put together.

Jonas Valanciunas and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored eight points each, while Bruce Brown and Hunter Tyson had two each. The Nuggets were always going to need more than that if they were to come away with another win.

The Nuggets’ bench is now averaging 32.8 points per game this season, which ranks 26th in the NBA. There has been a lot of talk about this being the best supporting cast that Jokic has ever had, and you’d imagine he’d like to see the reserves start chipping in with more points as the season goes on.