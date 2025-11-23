Klay Thompson Fires Back At Ja Morant Following Harsh Postgame Jab

Klay Thompson did not hold back when asked about Ja Morant’s latest postgame jab, responding with a sharp critique of the Grizzlies star’s attitude and accountability. After Memphis edged out a 102-96 win against Dallas, Morant took a playful but pointed shot at Thompson, sparking an immediate reaction across the league.

“Ja is a funny guy. He has a lot to say all the time, especially for a guy who rarely takes accountability,” said Thompson.

The four-time champion did not stop there. He expanded on his frustrations with Morant’s comments, pointing out the disconnect between Morant’s trash talk and his own availability this season. It was clear Klay felt the remarks crossed a line, especially given the context of Morant delivering them from the sidelines instead of the floor.

“It is nothing of intelligent depth,” continued Thompson. “It was really just running his mouth, and he has been running his mouth for a long time, and it is funny to run your mouth when you are on the bench. It is kind of the story of his career so far. He has just been letting a lot of other stuff get in the way of that. When you are a star, it comes with great responsibility, and I hate to see that go to waste.”

It was a grind in Dallas tonight as two struggling teams clashed in a low-scoring game. In a throwback performance, Klay nearly led the Mavs to victory with 22 points, one rebound, and zero assists on 41.2 percent shooting and 50.0 percent shooting from three. Ja missed the game with a calf strain, but it did not stop him from talking trash after the buzzer.

His most brazen comments were directed at Klay, whom he mentioned during Cam Spencer’s post-game interview. The comments seemed rather personal from Ja, and it could be related to their bitter playoff history.

Back when Klay was still on the Warriors, he faced and defeated Ja’s Grizzlies at the height of their powers. It was a wild six-game series that ultimately humiliated the Grizzlies and split up their prized core.

Tonight, Ja got his revenge of sorts, even if he was not in the game. He got to watch his team win while Klay’s solid showing was wasted in a brutal defeat that has sent the Mavs to the depths of the West standings.

Unfortunately, these situations never turn out well for Morant. With a track record as long as his, he is the last guy who should be publicly speaking out against NBA legends. A little humility might serve him well here given his past and the current play of his team. Klay Thompson was trying to teach him that lesson tonight, but it seems he never learns.

In the end, Thompson’s message was less about trash talk and more about accountability, something he believes Morant still has not embraced. The Mavericks may have come up short, but Klay’s response reminded everyone why his voice still carries weight. As the season moves forward, both players will have opportunities to rewrite the narrative, yet only one of them showed tonight what leadership looks like when the pressure hits.