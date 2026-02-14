Ron Harper Fires A Shot At LeBron James When Asked About His Sons Playing In The NBA

Ron Harper needlessly threw shade at LeBron James.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) sit on the bench during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Former NBA player Ron Harper Sr. has fired some shots at Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James over the years, and he was back at it on Saturday. Ron Sr. and his sons, Ron Harper Jr. and Dylan Harper, took part in the Shooting Stars Challenge, and he was asked afterward whether he envisioned both of them playing in the NBA.

“I’m not LeBron James, I’m not going to tell my kids what they have do,” Ron Sr. said. “I just want them to play and enjoy the game, and whatever they can get back out the ball game, we will take it. Once upon a time, I told them whatever opportunity that you have, you should have a chance to play in the NBA.”

The two sons couldn’t quite believe their father said that out loud. Dylan had his hands in his face, and you can’t blame him. Ron Sr. might have just been joking around, but it sure didn’t come across that way.

The elder Harper was, of course, referring to Bronny James following in LeBron’s footsteps by making it to the NBA. The Lakers had selected Bronny with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to pair father and son together.

LeBron had long stated that playing with Bronny was one of his goals, which might be why Ron Sr. made this comment. Does that mean he made his son choose this career path? That seems like a stretch.

Bronny has said it was his dream to get to the NBA. If this was something he never wanted to do, he could have easily quit after suffering a cardiac arrest in July 2023. Bronny pushed on, though, and is loving life in the NBA.

What is quite interesting about Ron Sr. making such a comment is that he has actually come to LeBron’s defense on this topic in the past. Back in January 2025, Stephen A. Smith had pleaded with LeBron to stop this Bronny experiment in the NBA after he had gotten torched by Tyrese Maxey in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ron Sr. then took to X to tell the four-time MVP that he had done nothing wrong.

“LeBron James, all these dummies are mad at you for giving your kid a chance to chase his dreams I would do the same thing too!!!!! It’s ok to be a proud dad…..”

This might lead one to believe that Ron Sr. was making a joke that didn’t quite land the way he’d have thought. It will be interesting to see if LeBron responds.

As for the Shooting Stars Challenge, Team Harper finished third after putting up a score of 18. Dylan had nine points, Ron Jr. had seven, and Ron Sr. had two.

Dylan and Ron Jr. had also played in the Rising Stars games on Friday. The former was on Team Melo and the latter on Team Austin. They faced off in Game 1, with Team Melo winning 40-34.

Dylan finished with four points, one rebound, and one steal in the contest. Ron Jr., meanwhile, had seven rebounds and two assists.

These two brothers have had very different NBA careers up to this point. The San Antonio Spurs had selected Dylan with the second pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, while Ron Jr. went undrafted in 2022. He signed a two-way deal with the Boston Celtics in October 2025 and has spent a chunk of this season with the Maine Celtics in the G League.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson (16) celebrates with the trophy after winning the slam dunk competition during the 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images Grading The 2026 NBA Dunk Contest: Success Or Failure For The NBA?
Next Article Jan 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) walks on the court during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images Victor Wembanyama Vows To Bring Competitiveness Back To All-Star Game
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like