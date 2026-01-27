“Rose Stops Crime”: Draymond Green Explains Why Derrick Rose Is Bigger Than Michael Jordan For Chicago

Draymond Green dives into why he thinks Derrick Rose means a lot more to Chicago right now than Michael Jordan does.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
"Rose Stops Crime": Draymond Green Explains Why Derrick Rose Is Bigger Than Michael Jordan For Chicago
Credits: Imagn Images

Draymond Green recently recorded an episode of his podcast ‘The Draymond Green Show’ where he addressed several viral trends in the NBA across the last week. He brought up Derrick Rose’s recent jersey retirement with the Chicago Bulls and made a bold claim about Michael Jordan.

“And shout out to D Rose having his number one retired in Chicago by the Bulls. Well deserved, you know what D Rose means to the city of Chicago. Not ‘meant,’ means to the city of Chicago.”

“Like, there’s not one bigger person in the city of Chicago than Derrick Rose. Make no mistake about it. You heard what I said. There is not one bigger person who means more to the city of Chicago than Derrick Rose. D Rose is everything to the city of Chicago.”

“And listen, with all due respect to MJ, I love MJ. We all wanted to be like Mike. Still love Mike. Mike doesn’t mean more to the city of Chicago than Derrick Rose. That’s just facts.”

“Derrick Rose stops everything. Derrick Rose stops crime. Like, D Rose can walk around Chicago, no problem. What he means to the city of Chicago is unbelievable.”

“And to get his jersey retired is well deserved. Obviously, we know what happened with the injuries and stuff that took D Rose off the path that he was on.”

“But man, the youngest MVP in league history right in the Chicago Bulls jersey when the Chicago Bulls were struggling for years after Mike,  Derrick Rose came and saved the franchise. D Rose did that, you know. So, man, it was an honor to play against D Rose.”

This is not a shot at Michael Jordan. Jordan’s contributions to the Bulls were definitely a lot more as he gave most of his career to them and brought six championships to the franchise, alongside multiple individual accolades. However, this debate is not about the numbers and statistics.

What Derrick Rose represents for the city is a lot closer to the hearts of the basketball fans in Chicago. Rose was born and brought up in Chicago, making him their own local hero. Meanwhile, Jordan even today resonates and associates with North Carolina, his home state, a lot more than he does with Chicago.

Jordan himself sent a special message to Rose when the Bulls announced his jersey retirement. As a former No. 1 overall pick, Rose became the youngest player to win the regular season MVP award in the NBA’s history.

What he represents is the true heart of the city, and the way he gave hope to the city nearly a decade after Jordan retired will forever enshrine him as a legend in the city of Chicago’s history books.

Therefore, I agree with Draymond Green when he says Rose is bigger than Jordan in Chicago solely due to what he means to the people there. Do you agree? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Nov 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images Jrue Holiday Reportedly Garners Trade Interest From Knicks
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like