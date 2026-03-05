Warriors Player Ratings: Podziemski And Melton Step Up To Shock Rockets At Home

The Golden State Warriors pulled off one of their most impressive wins of the season, knocking off the Houston Rockets 115-113 in a gritty battle that came down to the final minutes. Despite facing a Houston lineup led by Kevin Durant and a scorching night from Reed Sheppard off the bench, Golden State stayed composed and found just enough offense to hold on. The Warriors controlled the game for long stretches, leading for most of the night thanks to their ball movement, second-chance opportunities, and timely defense.

Two players stood at the center of the upset: Brandin Podziemski and De’Anthony Melton. Podziemski delivered a confident all-around performance while Melton provided aggressive scoring and defensive intensity. With several key veterans unavailable, Golden State leaned on its depth and collective effort to secure the win. It wasn’t always pretty, but it was the kind of gritty performance that showed the Warriors can still compete when multiple players step up.

De’Anthony Melton: A

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK, 2 TOV, 10-22 FG, 2-6 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 30 MIN

Melton was one of the driving forces behind the Warriors’ upset win. He played with relentless energy, attacking offensively while also wreaking havoc on defense. His ability to generate steals and protect the rim as a guard gave Golden State some crucial momentum swings. Even when his shots didn’t fall perfectly, he stayed aggressive and continued pressuring Houston’s defense. This was exactly the kind of two-way performance the Warriors needed.

Brandin Podziemski: A

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 10-18 FG, 4-8 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 40 MIN

Podziemski delivered one of his most complete performances of the season. He scored efficiently, knocked down four threes, and showed excellent instincts on the boards for a guard. Time and time again, he came up with big plays that helped the Warriors maintain control of the game. His confidence with the ball and willingness to attack kept Houston’s defense on edge all night. It was a breakout-type performance that highlighted his growing role within the team.

Al Horford: A-

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 7 TOV, 6-12 FG, 0-4 3-PT FG, 2-4 FT, 42 MIN

Horford balanced his scoring and defense with smart decision-making and stretched the floor with three 3’s. He was also pretty solid as a secondary playmaker when the offense ran through the frontcourt. He also protected the rim and positioned himself well enough to slow down Houston’s attacks in the paint. This is a typical performance we get from seasoned Horford. A performance like this doesn’t require him to force much.

Draymond Green: B+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 4-6 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 1-1 FT, 35 MIN

Green once again proved why his value goes far beyond scoring. He orchestrated the offense for long stretches, consistently finding teammates in the right spots and helping the Warriors maintain their rhythm. His passing was particularly impactful, setting up easy baskets and keeping Houston’s defense scrambling. Defensively, he brought his usual toughness and communication. While he didn’t dominate the scoring column, this was a classic Draymond performance built on leadership, playmaking, and defensive presence.

Gui Santos: B+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 4-6 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 1-1 FT, 35 MIN

Santos had a heavy statline with various contributions. He rebounded, played some sets, and shot some times. He had a few more turnovers than we would like, but there is no denying his energy and versatility. Defensively, Santos logged over 40 minutes of great activity to keep the Warriors competitive.

L.J. Cryer: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 4-9 FG, 4-8 3-PT FG, 20 MIN

What the Warriors required from a bench scorer and more, is what Cryer provided. The offense was maintained with four triples. He provided Houston with great spacing as his shooting opened up the floor, plus his shooting was crucial to the win.

Pat Spencer: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 3-6 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 16 MIN

Spencer provided a spark during his minutes with solid scoring and smart playmaking. He pushed the pace when opportunities opened up and made good decisions with the ball. His defensive activity, highlighted by two steals, also helped disrupt Houston’s offense. Overall, it was a productive stretch off the bench.

Quinten Post: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 4 TOV, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 3-4 FT, 20 MIN

This was a mixed outing for Post, he still made a major contribution in subtle ways that went a little unrecognized. He was very effective at battling for rebounding position, and he showed really good instincts for the position with his passing, making him a real threat as he was able to collect three assists.

Malevy Leons: C

Game Stats: 1 REB, 2 STL, 12 MIN

While Leons did not score any points, his defensive activity was a large contribution to the team. The two defensive steals showed defensive awareness and hard work. Leons was also not present offensively, which explains the lack of impact. But nonetheless, defensive steals are a good contribution, and defensive steals are better than no contribution.

Nate Williams: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 3 REB, 1-4 FG, 18 MIN

Williams’s stats show a pretty quiet defensive game overall. He did some work offensively, but, like defensively, scoring impact was really low. Due to the scoring impact being low, Williams was not carrying any of the scoring, which was left to other players. Due to the lack of scoring impact, Williams’s role was more of energy offensively and defensively, as mentioned earlier.