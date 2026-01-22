Josh Hart Shuts Down False Rumors On Knicks’ Players-Only Meeting, Says It Was Unnecessarily Dragged

Josh Hart issues a clarification on the Knicks' reported players-only meeting amid frustrations with their recent form.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Jan 14, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Knicks have pulled off the largest win in franchise history after defeating the Nets 120-66 in a 54-point win at Madison Square Garden. This defeated their previous record of the biggest win, which was by 48 points, achieved multiple times.

It snapped the Knicks’ four-game losing streak amid what was a tough period of scrutiny for the franchise. Following what Josh Hart described as “embarrassing basketball” against the Mavericks, the Knicks reportedly held a player-only meeting and seemingly had issues with their head coach, Mike Brown.

After the game, Hart spoke to the media and clarified the false rumors about such a meeting.

“We didn’t have a players-only meeting. Y’all dragged that. I don’t know who said it, who did all that,” said Hart initially while refusing the meeting altogether.

He later conceded that the players spoke to each other, but it seems the subject was not scapegoating Mike Brown but rather cleaning up issues on the court through film and practice.

“We talked, but it wasn’t like some… thing. That got dragged. We didn’t have a players-only meeting. We know what we have to do; we cleaned some things up yesterday with film and practice. We know we haven’t been playing to our capability, but we’re going to continue to build on this one.”

Jalen Brunson led all scorers for the Knicks tonight with 20 points, four rebounds, and five assists while shooting 8-17 from the field (47.1%). Josh Hart finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, and three assists while shooting a perfect 5-5 from the field (100%).

Brown has been nothing but passionate about what the Knicks can do to become a better team. Even before today’s game, he spoke to the media about how adversity helps teams build a championship-culture.

“I’ve never been a part of a championship team that didn’t go through adversity during the regular season. Every time we went through it, it paid dividends come playoff time,” said Brown before the Nets game.

The Knicks, who had won only two of their last 11 games before tonight. Therefore, this game could mark the end of a tough period for them. But let’s be realistic, a true test of their caliber will be against a championship caliber team, and not one that is rebuilding and not looking to win currently.

But that doesn’t mean the Knicks forget a strong reason to celebrate, which is the historic win tonight. But they need to ensure consistency now to avoid skidding further down in the conference standings. They are currently 26-18 and the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Therefore, a good test of whether the players-only meeting would be their next meeting, which is against the 76ers at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images NBA Fans React As Ja Morant Shoves A Hawks Player Who Then Held His Jersey Collar In A Heated Scuffle
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like