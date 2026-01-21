Knicks Topple Nets At Madison Square Garden: 3 Keys To The Largest Win In Franchise History

It’s NBA rivals week, and few teams have a more complicated history than the Knicks and Nets. In their latest meeting on Wednesday night, the inter-city teams battled it out for a much-needed win, and the results are behind what anyone expected.

Powered by defense, rebounding, and a balanced scoring effort, the Knicks earned their largest win ever: 54 points over Brooklyn (120-66). Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 20 points, four rebounds, five assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 47.1% shooting and 12.5% shooting from three. Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 62.5% shooting and 66.7% shooting from three. As a team, the Knicks were moving the ball well all night, keeping a steady rhythm that resulted in clean opportunities.

For the Nets, points were hard to come by. Michael Porter Jr. was first for his team with just 12 points, six rebounds, one assist, zero steals, and zero blocks on 28.6% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three. Finally, Ziaire Williams tallied 11 points, one rebound, zero assists, one steal, and two blocks on 50.0% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three.

For two teams in very different places right now, the only surprise in this game was the final score. Even for a rebuilding group like the Nets, blowouts such as these are rare, but they often tell a greater story about the teams involved. In this case, following a particularly rough stretch of games, the Knicks put together a dominant performance in multiple aspects that should have the fans sleeping well tonight.

Controlling The Boards

Jalen Brunson runs the offense for New York, but it’s in the frontcourt where they won this game. With superior size, strength, and energy on every play, the Knicks bullied Brooklyn in the paint for 56 rebounds, compared to just 27 for the Nets. Eight offensive boards as a team allowed for multiple second-chance opportunities, opening up the margins and covering for offensive mistakes.

Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 17 rebounds combined, but it was a spread rebounding effort that saw nearly every rotation player contribute. Consistent box outs all-around opened up the fast-break for New York, ensuring they could take advantage of every missed shot.

Defensive Masterpiece

Under head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks were famed for their defense. This season, under Brown, the consistency hasn’t been there. Tonight, however, they gave their best defensive performance of the season. With effective matchups and active movement on the floor, the Knicks held the Nets to just 66 points on 29.1% shooting (11-40 from three). They won by 54 points, the largest discrepancy in franchise history.

The Knicks also forced 14 turnovers, leading to 18 team points. It was an oppressive and nearly flawless defensive game, and an example of what the Knicks can do at their best. With Mitchell Robinson, OG Antony, and others, we always knew this team had the personnel to defend, and this game proved they can still execute at a high level. The difference today was about focus, effort, and consistency from start to finish.

Landry Shamet Made His Mark

Shamet’s role has been inconsistent this season, but he got an opportunity tonight with the team experiencing major struggles. He didn’t waste the moment, stepping up with 18 points, one rebound, two assists, two steals, and one block on 85.7% shooting and 6-6 from three in just 15 minutes. He was the second-leading scorer behind Brunson.

He was crucial to the team’s hot start earlier this season, and fans were happy to see him back in his typical role. Besides the scoring, he provided key spacing, tough perimeter defense, and reliable shooting that opened up the floor for his teammates. Shamet stepped up when the Knicks needed him the most, and we can expect to see more from him over the rest of the season.