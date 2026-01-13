LeBron James Staring At Deandre Ayton Sparks Fans Reaction: “Last Time When He Did This, Kyrie And Wade Got Traded”

LeBron James stare at Deandre Ayton ignites trade speculation after Kings loss.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

A single glance was all it took to set NBA social media on fire. During the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 124-112 loss to the Sacramento Kings, cameras caught LeBron James staring down Deandre Ayton during a timeout with the Lakers trailing 38–31. It wasn’t animated. It wasn’t loud. It was quiet, cold, and intense. Fans immediately recognized the look.

“DeAndre Ayton’s days are numbered. A trade is coming soon. The last time LeBron did this to Kyrie, and Wade, they all got traded.”

That might sound exaggerated if you do not know the history. But LeBron has trained fans to read moments like this. His body language has always carried meaning, especially when things start slipping.

The comparisons came fast, and for good reason. The first flashback was to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kyrie Irving. While the famous photo of LeBron staring at Kyrie actually surfaced a season before Irving was traded in 2017, the image stuck. Their relationship had already fractured. Trust was gone.

The second comparison was even closer to the truth. During the 2017-18 season, cameras caught LeBron giving a very similar look to Dwyane Wade on the Cavaliers’ bench. Weeks later, the Cavaliers detonated the roster at the 2018 trade deadline. Wade, Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, and others were gone. In came Jordan Clarkson, Rodney Hood, George Hill, and Larry Nance Jr. That reset stabilized the team just enough for LeBron to drag it to the 2018 Finals.

That history is why a single timeout moment with Ayton is being treated like a signal flare.

Statistically, Ayton does not look like a disaster. He is averaging 13.9 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting a 67.9% from the field. But numbers alone do not tell the story. Before December 14, through his first 23 games, Ayton logged eight performances with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. Since then, across nine games, he has recorded zero. The drop-off is real. So are the questions about effort and engagement.

Those issues have already reached the bench. JJ Redick has not hesitated to pull Ayton for lack of energy, including a noticeable moment against the New Orleans Pelicans. Redick has openly acknowledged Ayton’s frustration with his offensive role. Ayton, for his part, did not help himself by saying ‘bigs can’t feed themselves,’ a quote that only poured gasoline on the situation.

The broader context matters too. Internally, the Lakers appear increasingly committed to Austin Reaves as a long-term piece. Ayton’s fit, meanwhile, still feels unsettled. On a LeBron-led team, that combination is dangerous. When effort, role clarity, and trust start to wobble, history says patience runs out quickly.

This does not mean Ayton is getting moved tomorrow. But LeBron’s body language has always been part of the league’s quiet language. Players notice it. Executives notice it. Fans definitely notice it.

For now, it was just a stare caught by a camera. But the NBA runs on symbolism as much as it does on box scores. And when LeBron looks at a teammate like that, people stop watching the clock and start watching the calendar.

The trade deadline suddenly feels a lot closer.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after the Sacramento Kings made a three point basket in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images LeBron James Didn’t Have A Single Shot Attempt In 4th Quarter Against Kings; Should Lakers Be Concerned?
Next Article Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks down the court beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like