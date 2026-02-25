Luka Doncic Explains Why He Passed To LeBron James When He Had A Wide-Open 3-Pointer Against Magic

Luka Doncic reveals the thought process behind the botched play in the closing seconds of the game against the Magic.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Dončić (77) looks over in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

A botched play in the final possession of Tuesday night’s game against the Orlando Magic resulted in a disappointing 110-109 loss for the Los Angeles Lakers. Although LeBron James was responsible for taking the game-winning shot, Luka Doncic was to blame for the play falling apart.

With 6.7 seconds left on the clock, the Lakers came out of the timeout with an idea to win the game. However, Luka Doncic’s hesitation to shoot the ball proved to be a catastrophic error. While speaking with the media about his decision-making in the moment, Doncic explained:

“I know I was open, but I just thought I was a little bit far. Tried to take one dribble closer. Probably should have just picked up the ball and tried to attack.”

Luka Doncic’s concern about the distance may have been a product of his reduced confidence in his three-point shooting ability. Having shot 2-10 from beyond the arc, the superstar’s struggles with the long ball were evident. When asked whether it had an impact, he stated:

“Maybe a little bit. I thought it was enough time, about 6-7 seconds. I thought it was enough time to get a better look, try to drive the ball, so that’s why I picked up [my dribble].”

While Luka Doncic’s rationale is apt, the Magic responded quickly, shutting down any lanes to attack the rim. Instead, Doncic was forced to pass the ball to LeBron James on the wing, who had a marginally better look than he did.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin asked Doncic whether passing the ball to James was part of the plan. After claiming that it wasn’t, he added:

“I mean, I just saw him open, and I didn’t want to lose the ball. We didn’t have timeouts… I shouldn’t have picked up the ball. I should have attacked. I thought I was going to get open, but that’s on me.”

Doncic’s ability to take accountability for his mistake is commendable, but the result wasn’t in the Lakers’ favor.

For the most part, the Purple and Gold appeared to be in control of the game. Luka Doncic led the charge with 22 points, nine rebounds, and 15 assists on a relatively poor shooting night, while LeBron James added 21 points, six rebounds, and four assists of his own.

Despite a slow start, Austin Reaves came alive in the second half, ending the game with 18 points. Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton also held his own against the Magic frontcourt, contributing 21 points and 13 rebounds on 8-11 FG.

After a strong first half, Los Angeles managed to maintain their momentum heading into the third quarter, a genuinely rare sight for this Lakers’ team. Unfortunately, the tide completely shifted in the fourth, as Orlando took control late in the game.

Luka Doncic’s tentativeness in the closing seconds spelled disaster for the Lakers. Despite having a clean look at the rim, the guard looked uncertain. Needless to say, this is a concerning sign for someone of his stature.

Having lost two games in a row, the Lakers have fallen to 34-23 on the season. With losing habits creeping in, the Lakers will need to find a way to break out of this slump to maintain their position among the top six teams in the West.

BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
