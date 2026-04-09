Leaked Video Unravels New Details Of Kevin Durant Trash-Talking Dillon Brooks Before Snatching His Ankles

Kevin Durant and the Rockets recently defeated Dillon Brooks and the Suns in a 119-105 win for Houston. An incident from that game had gone viral after Durant and Brooks got into a back-and-forth of exchanging words on the court before the Rockets’ veteran eventually pulled off a swift move that left Brooks stumbling to the floor.

A new video has now come to the surface on social media that unravels what Brooks and Durant really said leading up to the viral incident. With seven minutes left in the second quarter, Brooks began trash-talking with Durant when the 37-year-old veteran was struggling to score initially in the game, and the officials called a foul on the Suns’ swingman.

“Flopping a– n—-, you were never that guy! Bla, bla, bla, you only got two points! You can’t f— with me, man,” Brooks reportedly said before Durant was forced to stand up for himself.

“My worst season is better than your best,” Durant coldly responded on the court.

And we fact-checked that statement, which shows that in Durant’s worst NBA season (2007-08), he averaged 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. In Brooks’ best season so far (this season), he has averaged 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. This shows Durant was better in every statistic.

“I don’t give a f—,” Brooks replied moments before Durant snatched his ankles.

“Get your b—- a— up, p—-,” Durant seemingly said in the aftermath of the viral moment.

This game got extremely aggressive and chippy on both ends of the floor for numerous players on both teams, and not just Durant. The video further goes into revealing other snippets of expletives and trash-talk used on the court during this matchup.

What Dillon Brooks Really Said To Kevin Durant👀: Brooks: “Flopping a** n****, you were never that guy! You only got two points” Durant: “My worst season is better than your best… get your b*tch a** up, pu**y” Amen also got into it with Green: “I moved you, boy!” pic.twitter.com/s2TTm1gVgG — LegendZ (@legendz_prod) April 9, 2026

Like, soon after this incident, Devin Booker got fired up on the offensive end of the floor and even began chirping at the officials when he scored a tough shot over Jabari Smith Jr.

“And-one n—-, call it n—-, call the foul,” Booker reportedly said after scoring on Smith.

Just one minute later, Jae’Sean Tate of the Rockets was assessed a technical foul for standing over Dillon Brooks in the aftermath of a foul drawn on Tate for a moving screen. Tate tried to reason out with the officials, but the officials seemed to be clear on their stance.

“You’re not going to stand over somebody like that,” the official explained. And while this happened, Jabari Smith Jr. approached Brooks to give his own take on the incident.

“Stop flopping,” Smith Jr. reportedly said to this former teammate. Brooks did not take it lightly and apparently responded with the B-word.

Subsequently, Brooks tried to get his revenge on Durant and kept exchanging words with him in an aggressive matchup throughout the night.

“You can’t guard me,” Brooks reportedly said to Durant later in the game when he drew a foul on him.

Amen Thompson and Jalen Green, both of whom were former teammates on the Rockets, also had a fairly aggressive and competitive matchup in this game. In just the first minute, they got into it with some aggressive shirt-pulling, and then subsequently, they also exchanged some trash-talk during the game.

“I moved you, boy, I moved you,” Thompson said after drawing a foul on Jalen Green in the second quarter. “You didn’t do that,” Green responded.

However, after the game, Thompson showed love to his former teammate and said it was just their competitive nature that made them go at it on the court, but they are not hostile towards one another.

Meanwhile, Durant threw shade on Brooks for using such trash-talk as a way to fuel himself by essentially calling him unimportant and not a threat that the 37-year-old star worries about. Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, and the Rockets ended up getting the last laugh as they walked away with an important win in their race for the third seed.

Amen Thompson finished with nearly a triple-double (22 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, 10-16 FG, 62.5 FG%) and Durant ended up leading all scorers for the Rockets down the stretch with 24 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 8-20 shooting efficiency (40.o FG%).

The Rockets are set to face the 76ers tonight as they begin the final three-game home stretch to close out the regular season. Due to this win, the Rockets tied their record with the Lakers (50-29) and are 1.5 games behind the Nuggets (52-28).

At this point, their only hope for the third seed is if the Nuggets lose both their remaining games (since the Nuggets have the tiebreaker over the Rockets) and the Rockets manage to win all of their remaining games, extending their winning streak to 10 games to close out this regular season.