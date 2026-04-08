Kevin Durant Trash-Talks Dillon Brooks Before Snatching His Ankles In An Aggressive Matchup

The Rockets and the Suns faced off in Phoenix tonight, and the game got chippy right from tip-off, seemingly due to the history between the two franchises. The Suns punched the Rockets in the mouth in the first quarter and led by as many as 21 points before the Rockets fought back into the game and came away with a 119-105 win.

During their upsurging run in the second quarter, Kevin Durant seemed to exchange some heated words with Dillon Brooks before pulling off an impressive ankle-breaker on the former Rockets forward for a swift midrange shot.

Kevin Durant & Dillon Brooks were exchanging words before KD put the moves on him🔥 What a matchup. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/XaGMOyX64q https://t.co/Lh6XUDNqXk — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 8, 2026

Durant didn’t pull off a crossover, but his swift body movement left Brooks incapable of keeping up with him and eventually had him stumbling as he dropped to the floor. Another angle shows that Brooks was not keeping quiet either, as the duo was getting fairly aggressive and handsy in their matchup on the court.

Kevin Durant & Dillon Brooks jawing back n forth before KD breaks Brooks’ ankles & hits the jumper 😮‍💨@Sports360AZ pic.twitter.com/i3zwJRF5WM — Eliav Gabay (@eliavgabay) April 8, 2026

Beyond just Durant and Brooks, the two players who were at the epicentre of the trade, the matchup also got a bit aggressive between former teammates. Amen Thompson and Jalen Green also got into it early in the game, which eventually led to aggressive shirt-pulling.

Amen Thompson and Jalen Green going at it tonight 😳🍿 (via @SportsOnly____) pic.twitter.com/e4tNv4kfZI — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 8, 2026

Thompson also proceeded to trash-talk Green when the Suns guard swatted the ball out of his hands in transition.

“Don’t talk, I’m on you, boy, I’m on you,” Thompson seemingly said.

Former teammates Jalen Green and Amen Thompson HAVE WORDS Amen: “Don’t talk. I’m on you boy. I’m on you” 👀 pic.twitter.com/smE7lxAKI3 — Hater Report (@HaterReport) April 8, 2026

Therefore, it wasn’t just the two main players involved in the trade that got into it tonight, but also other former teammates. Later in the third quarter, Reed Sheppard was assessed a flagrant foul for grabbing Dillon Brooks from behind his neck on transition. Dillon Brooks got heated and has some words for his former teammate.

Reed Sheppard was assessed a Flagrant 1 for his HARD foul on Dillon Brooks. More pleasantries between former teammates. And bonus for Jordan Goodwin with the potential save of the night. pic.twitter.com/qTorR1jO5f — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) April 8, 2026

Therefore, it is not a major leap to say that both teams seemingly played like they had a chip on their shoulder. Before the game, Jalen Green spoke to the media and addressed his feelings about the first time playing against the team that drafted him since being traded.

“Something like that for sure stays in the back of your head. That’s done and over with now. It’s been a whole season, damn near. It’s still in the back of my head for sure, but it’s time to hoop,” said Green.

So it is safe to say that he might not hate his former team, but he’s definitely playing with a chip on his shoulder to motivate himself. Even Kevin Durant admitted before the game that he has no love lost with the franchise. Hence, this matchup was bound to get as aggressive as it did.

Even in terms of the playoff picture, this game was particularly important for the Suns as it was their last hope to make it to the playoffs without having to go through the play-in tournament. If they lose tonight, they will mathematically be out of the race for the sixth seed and will lock in their spot in the play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are still battling for the third seed against the Lakers and the Nuggets and will need every win they can get in the last four games to secure that spot.

Considering that the Lakers are suddenly severely depleted, they could even secure the home-court advantage with the fourth seed. No wonder both sides played tonight like they had their lives on the line.