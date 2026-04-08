Kevin Durant Trash-Talks Dillon Brooks Before Snatching His Ankles In An Aggressive Matchup

Kevin Durant was trash-talking before he made Dillon Brooks drop to the floor with his impressive moves during the Rockets vs. Suns game.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Jan 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets Kevin Durant (7) celebrates his three point winning basket against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets Kevin Durant (7) celebrates his three point winning basket against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Rockets and the Suns faced off in Phoenix tonight, and the game got chippy right from tip-off, seemingly due to the history between the two franchises. The Suns punched the Rockets in the mouth in the first quarter and led by as many as 21 points before the Rockets fought back into the game and came away with a 119-105 win.

During their upsurging run in the second quarter, Kevin Durant seemed to exchange some heated words with Dillon Brooks before pulling off an impressive ankle-breaker on the former Rockets forward for a swift midrange shot.

 

Durant didn’t pull off a crossover, but his swift body movement left Brooks incapable of keeping up with him and eventually had him stumbling as he dropped to the floor. Another angle shows that Brooks was not keeping quiet either, as the duo was getting fairly aggressive and handsy in their matchup on the court.

 

Beyond just Durant and Brooks, the two players who were at the epicentre of the trade, the matchup also got a bit aggressive between former teammates. Amen Thompson and Jalen Green also got into it early in the game, which eventually led to aggressive shirt-pulling.

 

Thompson also proceeded to trash-talk Green when the Suns guard swatted the ball out of his hands in transition.

“Don’t talk, I’m on you, boy, I’m on you,” Thompson seemingly said.

 

Therefore, it wasn’t just the two main players involved in the trade that got into it tonight, but also other former teammates. Later in the third quarter, Reed Sheppard was assessed a flagrant foul for grabbing Dillon Brooks from behind his neck on transition. Dillon Brooks got heated and has some words for his former teammate.

 

Therefore, it is not a major leap to say that both teams seemingly played like they had a chip on their shoulder. Before the game, Jalen Green spoke to the media and addressed his feelings about the first time playing against the team that drafted him since being traded.

“Something like that for sure stays in the back of your head. That’s done and over with now. It’s been a whole season, damn near. It’s still in the back of my head for sure, but it’s time to hoop,” said Green.

So it is safe to say that he might not hate his former team, but he’s definitely playing with a chip on his shoulder to motivate himself. Even Kevin Durant admitted before the game that he has no love lost with the franchise. Hence, this matchup was bound to get as aggressive as it did.

Even in terms of the playoff picture, this game was particularly important for the Suns as it was their last hope to make it to the playoffs without having to go through the play-in tournament. If they lose tonight, they will mathematically be out of the race for the sixth seed and will lock in their spot in the play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are still battling for the third seed against the Lakers and the Nuggets and will need every win they can get in the last four games to secure that spot.

Considering that the Lakers are suddenly severely depleted, they could even secure the home-court advantage with the fourth seed. No wonder both sides played tonight like they had their lives on the line.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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