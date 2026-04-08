Clippers Player Ratings: Kawhi Leonard Shines In Crucial Win Over Mavericks

The Los Angeles Clippers improved to 41-38 in this 2025-26 season with a 116-103 win over the Dallas Mavericks at the Intuit Dome on Tuesday. The Clippers had looked set to cruise to victory when they got off to a 17-0 start and then led 32-9, but their bench allowed the Mavericks to come back into this one.

The Mavericks would even tie the game at 47 midway through the second quarter, something that had seemed unthinkable with how this game started. The Clippers then got their act together to take a 10-point lead into halftime, only to squander that advantage too.

The Mavericks took an 80-77 lead on a Ryan Nembhard three-pointer late in the third, but were unable to hold on. The Clippers would regain control in the fourth to get the win and are now one game ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers for the eighth seed in the West. Here’s a look at how their players fared on this night.

Kawhi Leonard: A+

Game Stats: 34 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 11-19 FG, 6-10 3PT, 6-9 FT, 30 MIN

Kawhi Leonard has put this Clippers team on his back time and time again this season, and that was yet again the case against the Mavericks. Leonard had 19 points in the first half, but he was at his best in the third quarter.

With the Clippers’ offense stuck in a rut in the third, Leonard poured in 15 of their 24 points in the period. Those weren’t easy baskets either, and he continues to be one of the best tough shot makers in the NBA.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue had Leonard on the bench to start the fourth, and he stayed there the rest of the way. His teammates finally stepped up in the final period to give him some much-needed rest, as they will be up against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

Darius Garland: B+

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 9-18 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT, 28 MIN

Darius Garland was one of those who stepped up in the fourth quarter. Garland wasn’t quite at his best in the first three, but then scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth. Defense and fouls were a concern, but he did well enough offensively to make up for it.

Brook Lopez: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST, 4 BLK, 1 TOV, 4-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 0-1 FT, 25 MIN

Brook Lopez got off to a fast start here with seven points and six rebounds in the first quarter alone. We didn’t see much from Lopez offensively after that, but he would go on to set a new-season high for rebounds with 11.

As for the defensive end, Lopez was repeatedly challenged at the rim here, especially by Cooper Flagg. The veteran ended up losing that battle a few times, but did come away with four blocks.

Kobe Sanders: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 4-8 FG, 3-7 3PT, 24 MIN

Kobe Sanders was probably the only bench player for the Clippers who was a positive on the night. Plus-minus doesn’t always paint an accurate picture, but Sanders was a +13 for this game and was the only reserve who wasn’t a negative. That is a worry if you’re the Clippers.

As for Sanders’ play, he notably made a couple of big shots in that fourth quarter. He was also active on the glass, and the Clippers are going to need all the rebounding help they can get.

Derrick Jones Jr.: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 4-10 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 23 MIN

Derrick Jones Jr. recorded his first double-double of the campaign here. Jones set a new season-high for rebounds and got to double-digits in points for just the second time in eight games.

While all that was good, Jones struggled defensively against Flagg. The rookie has been on a tear lately, and even one of the better wing defenders in the NBA couldn’t slow him down.

John Collins: B-

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 2 BLK, 3 TOV, 5-11 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-4 FT, 28 MIN

This was John Collins‘ second-straight game off the bench, and it wasn’t quite as good as the first. Collins had 25 points against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, but the threes just weren’t falling for him here. There were times when he could have done a better job on the glass as well, as the Mavericks hauled in 15 offensive rebounds.

Jordan Miller: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1-1 FG, 2-2 FT, 16 MIN

Jordan Miller came into this game on the back of three-straight 10-point outings, but had a quiet night offensively. Miller was somewhat anonymous, but he at least didn’t make any major mistakes.

Kris Dunn: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 1-4 FG, 0-1 3PT, 27 MIN

Kris Dunn had a rough night offensively, but was active on the glass and made some good defensive plays. Lue has now confirmed that Dunn will be in the starting lineup for the rest of the season. He clearly values the guard’s defensive impact.

Bennedict Mathurin: C-

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 1-8 FG, 0-2 3PT, 7-8 FT, 27 MIN

This was a rough night for Bennedict Mathurin, and he has had one too many of these lately. Mathurin couldn’t buy a basket here and was also a bit careless with the ball. He did make some good decisions with the ball in the fourth quarter, though, which bumps up his grade a bit.