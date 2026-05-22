Viral Playoff Numbers Show Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Falls Far More Than NBA Peers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s foul-baiting methods have always been controversial, but nobody knows just how effective his tactics really are. As a two-time MVP for the defending NBA champions, you can’t blame the Oklahoma City Thunder star for exploiting the system to his advantage, but at what point does it cross the line?

It’s a conversation that’s resurfaced in league fandoms recently, in light of a shocking reveal from Yahoo’s Tom Haberstroh. After reviewing the Thunder’s entire playoff run up to Game 2 against the Spurs (10 games total), he discovered that Shai falls much more often than his peers, including for non-whistle shot attempts (20 falls in 187 shots).

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 20 falls in 187 shots (10.7%)

2. James Harden: 19 falls in 219 shots (8.7%)

3. Jalen Brunson: 19 falls in 240 shots (7.9%)

4. Donovan Mitchell: 26 falls in 342 shots (7.6%)

5. Victor Wembanyama: 1 fall in 164 shots (0.6%)

The gap gets even wider on fouled shots, where Shai is falling over half the time. In this category, he’s got a 22-point lead over second-place, falling a total of 19 times out of 37 attempts. It’s the most of any player by far and even exceeds the combined total of Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, and Victor Wembanyama (just 17).

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 19 falls in 37 shots (51.4%)

2. James Harden: 12 falls in 41 shots (29.3%)

3. Victor Wembanyama: 7 falls in 28 shots (25.0%)

4. Jalen Brunson: 5 falls in 26 shots (19.2%)

5. Donovan Mitchell: 5 falls in 28 shots (17.9%)

When you combine all shots (fouled and non-fouled), Shai holds a 6% lead over the field, falling on 17.4% of his shots. That’s over four times Victor’s fall rate, which is just 4.2%. At this point, the numbers prove an obvious truth: Shai is falling at a much higher frequency than anyone else in the NBA, and it could explain some of the frustration with guarding him.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 39 falls in 224 shots (17.4%)

2. James Harden: 31 falls in 260 shots (11.9%)

3. Jalen Brunson: 24 falls in 266 shots (9.0%)

5. Donovan Mitchell: 31 falls in 370 shots (8.4%)

4. Victor Wembanyama: 8 falls in 192 shots (4.2%)

The reason for this shocking statistic changes depending on who you ask. From the Thunder’s perspective, it’s the result of Shai’s footwork and timing on the court, combined with constant aggression, that makes him impossible to contain. As the back-to-back MVP, the Thunder are convinced that Shai’s free-throw rate (the highest in the NBA at 7.9 per game) is a symptom of teams struggling to guard him, and that’s why he just came off his best season yet with averages of 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 55.3% shooting and 38.6% shooting from three.

But for the opposition and many fans, Shai is actually guilty of exploiting the game and manipulating the whistle beyond what’s acceptable. Countless teams, coaches, and players have complained about his whistle, and the Lakers even tried confronting the referees during their second-round series against the Thunder. Spurs swingman Julian Champagnie was the latest to speak out on it, urging his teammates to mimic the OKC’s overly physical and aggressive tactics.

Ultimately, these findings didn’t tell us anything we don’t already know. While Shai’s talent and greatness are undeniable, his foul-baiting is at a level we haven’t seen before, setting a new precedent for how to work the officials. Unless the NBA responds or the referees agree to hold their whistles, we can’t expect anything to change, and that means it’ll be up to the teams to figure out an appropriate response.