Terrible News For Celtics As Jayson Tatum Is Ruled Out For Critical Game 7

In a fight to save their season, the Boston Celtics will need all hands on deck to close out the Philadelphia 76ers. The problem is, they won’t have Jayson Tatum to tilt the odds in their favor.

According to an update revealed before tip-off on Saturday, Tatum is officially out for Game 7 with left knee stiffness, leaving the Cs without one of their trusted champions and critical offensive scorers. In the pre-game press conference, head coach Joe Mazzula provided more clarity on his situation and the factors that led to their decision.

“He came in today with knee discomfort, and we just decided, the medical team and myself, for him not to play,” said Mazzulla, via Justin Turpin. “Back of the knee, stiffness, and he’s day-to-day.”

The first signs of trouble appeared early in Game 6, when Tatum was seen jumping and running along the sidelines to shake off the discomfort. While there was no obvious point of contact, you could tell that something was clearly off as he tried to play through the setback. By the end, he finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 46.2% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three as the Celtics went down 106-93.

While he was initially listed as available tonight (despite the risks), the Celtics saw enough to warrant ruling him out for a must-win game. It’s objectively bad news for the Celtics, but perhaps not as debilitating as you might think. In fact, after suffering an Achilles tear in the 2025 playoffs, Tatum missed most of the regular season. By the time he came back, there were just 16 games left on the schedule.

Yet, even without their leading star, the Celtics finished second in the East at 56-26, ahead of the Knicks, Cavaliers, Raptors, and Hawks. With Jaylen Brown leading the way, they were able to find a steady rhythm on offense while holding opponents to 107.2 points per game. So, going into Game 7, the Celtics’ game plan will be similar to what it was for most of the season.

That’s why, tonight, we can expect a faster-paced offense as the burden of leadership shifts toward star swingman Jaylen Brown. Of course, with more touches to go around, it will also involve more post-up opportunities for stretch center Kristaps Porzingis. It’s not the ideal position, but it at least offers some degree of familiarity for Boston in such a high-stakes game.

As for what happens with Tatum going forward, that depends on the results of tonight’s showdown. If the Celtics advance, we will surely see Jayson play in the next series, since there’s no reported structural damage to his knee. If the Celtics lose, then their season is over anyway, and Tatum will have the next four to five months to fully rest and heal his body.

But with the Knicks waiting in the Eastern Semifinals, the Celtics need all the help they can get, and Tatum’s setback only makes the road harder. Sitting him now might buy him some precious time to get right, but it won’t mean much if they aren’t still in contention to take advantage of it.