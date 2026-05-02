LeBron James Gets Candid On Stepping Up As Lakers’ No. 1 Option After Injuries

It’s been an unprecedented season for Lakers star LeBron James. After 22 years, he faced almost every challenge, but the 2025-26 campaign still had more surprises to give.

Among other things, LeBron’s role has been unlike anything he’s experienced before. For the 41-year-old forward, the only thing stranger than being relegated to the third option was being forced to be the first option not long after his teammates Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic went down with injuries.

“In March, it was a totally different role for me,” James said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “It was super uncomfortable, but comfortable. I had to get into that. But it was also winning. That’s all I care about. But I knew at the same time I could give more. But maybe giving more wasn’t what was a fit for our team. And I accepted that, and I was OK with that. Not from a team aspect, I was OK with that. I was able to put my ego to the side for the betterment of the team, understanding that I could do it.”

James, a four-time champion, has always been the alpha dog on his teams. From his days with the Cavaliers leading up to the Luka Doncic trade, he was the focal point of everything his teams did. But after becoming Luka’s teammate in 2025, James had to take on a different role. With Doncic and Reaves leading the way, LeBron took a step back, even though he felt like he could do more at times. The result was a modest season stat line for James, which saw his lowest scoring output since his rookie season (20.9 points per game on 51.5% shooting).

But as the Lakers were winning, LeBron quietly learned to accept his new reality, paving the way for a final stretch that helped secure the fourth seed in the West (53-29). When Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves went down in early April, however, LeBron had to change his role once again. This time, instead of stepping down, he had to ramp it up as the primary offensive scorer and playmaker. It’s not something he expected, but LeBron is proving once again that he can adapt to any situation.

Under his leadership, the Lakers took down the Houston Rockets in six games, opening the door for a potential return by Luka Doncic. Still, the Lakers have yet to beat the Thunder this season, with two of the games ending as blowouts. To flip the script and find a formula for success, it’ll have to be more than LeBron who steps up.

Guys like Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura will have to play their best basketball to have a chance against this Thunder team. Nevertheless, the Lakers are optimistic about their chances, and it all comes down to LeBron. As long as he’s on the court, the Lakers always have a chance, and the fact that he’s taken them this far speaks volumes about his consistency, longevity, and ability to make the most of any situation.

As for what happens when/if Luka Doncic returns, we already know what to expect. While it may not have been easy, LeBron has shown he can operate as the third option, and he’ll have no problem doing it again.