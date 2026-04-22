Marcus Smart Shares Thoughts On LeBron James And Injured Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves

As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for more brutal fighting in the first round of the NBA playoffs, veteran guard Marcus Smart is doing everything he can to maximize his team’s chances of success.

Fortunately, even without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the Lakers are up 2-0 in the series as they hit the road for Game 3. In a chat with Essentially Sports, veteran point guard Marcus Smart spoke about the team’s current playoff situation and hailed LeBron James for his continued longevity.

“Right now, he’s getting work,” said Smart. “He’s staying here. He’s the last guy to leave the gym. We talk about his work ethic and how much he spends on his body. There’s a reason why he’s able to do this.”

Despite their current lead in the series, the odds were stacked against the Lakers to advance past the first round. As Doncic deals with a Grade 2 hamstring strain and Reaves heals from a Grade 2 left oblique strain, it puts all the pressure on the remaining starters (including Smart, LeBron James, and Deandre Ayton) to carry the scoring load. Fortunately, Smart says both stars are in good spirits as their teammates pick up the slack.

“They’ve been great. They’re very encouraging,” Smart added. “I’m looking at Luka and AR on the bench when I do something, or I see something and see what they see. Then I’m getting their input. Their spirits are high. They’re coaching us. They’re over there cheering us on. When you’ve got those guys doing that even though they’re out, it helps the spirits a lot.”

The situation remains tentative for both stars right now as they work their way back to action. As it currently stands, Luka Doncic has a “small chance” to return in this series, while Austin Reaves is almost surely to miss the entire first round. As much as they both want to play right now, Smart says they should take their time.

“All I can say, man, is that I’ve been in that situation where you don’t want to rush back. As much as we would love to have you, at the end of the day, man, take your time. Both of you guys,” Smart said in his message to injured teammates. “If you can play, play. But it’s not worth it for you to push it right now, if it’s nowhere near being able to sustain what the playoffs come with.”

With so much at stake, it must be tempting for the Lakers’ stars to expedite the recovery process and rejoin their teammates. As one of the best duos in the NBA this season, the combination of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves could easily overwhelm the Rockets in this series. That’s not to mention the impact on other potential matchups. Still, neither player is ready to return, and it’s not worth rushing the process and risking re-aggravation.

Fortunately, the Lakers are holding their own (for now). Thanks to standout performances from Marcus, LeBron James, and other key role players, they have taken a 2-0 series lead over Houston and captured all the momentum. If they can just win two more games, it will all but guarantee that their prized duo will have one more chance to make a run.